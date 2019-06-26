Langkley Flippers competitor Nathalie Hu. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: A ‘tough meet’ for Langley Flippers swim club

A good showing despite cool weather conditions

It was a smaller contingent of Langley Flippers who attended the Al Anderson Pool in Langley City for the annual invitational swim meet hosted by the club on the weekend.

Flippers head coach Nicholas Todd said because some expected grants didn’t come through, the club had to make cuts that reduced the overall numbers from 108 to 78.

“The club has contracted quite a bit,” Todd said.

Despite that, and cool weather that made swimming a chilly experience, several Langley Flippers swimmers won events or recorded best times.

“That [the weather] made it difficult to perform,” Todd noted.

“It was a tough meet [but] I think it went very, very well.”

He was also encouraged by the number of Flippers who attended the meet.

“We had 87 per cent turnout.”

READ MORE: Coverage of 2018 event

Langley Flippers president Lindsay Lachance estimated eight clubs and 420 swimmers took part, some from as far away as Kelowna.

Flippers swim events will continue through the summer until the middle of August.

For 50 years, the non-profit summer swim club has offered professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities, from novice to provincial-level competitor.

Joshua Hu assists fellow Flipper Addisyn Magee in the pool. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Joshua Hu does the backstroke. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

