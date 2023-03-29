Aldergrove United Soccer Club hosted 23 men’s and 6 women’s teams at the annual Barry Bauder Memorial tournament and fundraiser at Aldergrove Athletic Park March 25-26. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: A ‘well-attended’ Barry Bauder Memorial in Aldergrove

Event hosted by Aldergrove United Soccer Club drew 29 teams

Other than the hail that fell on the first day, the annual Barry Bauder Memorial Tournament went “very well” according to Aldergrove United Soccer Club president Janis Swaine.

Named after the late Bauder, who passed away in 2007, the event took place March 25 and 26 at Aldergrove Park, with 23 men’s and six women’s team’s competing at Aldergrove Athletic Park.

“It was well-attended,” Swaine told the Langley Advance Times.

Men’s divisions included open, over-40, 50, 60, and 65 categories while the women’s divisions included open and over-30 categories.

The Winnipeg-born Bauder, who ran MBM Metal Fabricators , is remembered as an an active athlete and Aldergrove United Soccer Club supporter, where he played in the men’s division for many years.

At the time he passed away, an online obituary paid tribute to Bauder’s “compassion, generosity, benevolent spirit, and sense of humour.”

Aldergrove United Soccer Club president Janis Swaine called the annual Barry Bauder Memorial tournament and fundraiser a success. 23 men’s and 6 women’s teams took part March 25-26 at Aldergrove Athletic Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

“He was just one of those people,” Swaine recalled of the likable Bauder.

“We celebrate his life at this tournament every year.”

This year’s event raised an estimated $3,000 for the club.

An online history of the Aldergrove United Soccer Club traces its origins to 1969 when the Aldergrove Don’s were formed and joined the Fraser Valley Senior Soccer League.

Over the years, Aldergrove players have won a variety of competition events, including 1988’s “triple crown” when the club won the league championship, the Bradner Cup and the Packenham Cup all in the same season.

More photos from the tournament can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

