VIDEO: Aldergrove Skate Club synchronized skating teams do well at West Coast Challenge

Aldergrove Skate Club synchronized skating teams collected multiple medals at the West Coast Challenge Synchronized and Adult Skating Competition held at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre on Saturday, Feb. 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove competitors skated away with multiple medals at the West Coast Challenge Synchronized and Adult Skating Competition held at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Hosted by the Aldergrove Skate Club, the event drew 16 synchronized teams, some from as far away as Washington State and Whistler, to take part.

Aldergrove Snow Crystals took first in juvenile, while Aldergrove Snow Flakes won the Star 4 division.

Icicles placed second in novice, as did Ice Spirits in Adult Sys II, and the Ice Silhouette team took third in Adults Sys III.

Natasha Klop, juvenile and novice coach, said the club had a blast hosting the event on their home ice.

“I think we all had a really fun weekend,” Klop told the Langley Advance Times.

Klop said the Ice Spirit win was especially satisfying.

“They’ve been seeking that medal all year.”

Aldergrove Skate Club figure skater Linda Maundrell, competing in the Bronze Artistic event, won gold.



For many of the skaters, it was their last competition of the season.

However, skaters on the Icicles team have qualified for the 2023 Novice Canadian Championships/2023 Skate Canada Cup in Calgary Feb. 18-22.

In September, Aldergrove Skating Club will begin it’s 50th year since it was first founded in 1974.

More pictures from the day can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Aldergrove Skating Club offers a wide range skating programs all year, including learn to skate, synchronized skating, figure skating development and private lessons with certified professional coaches.

For more information about the Aldergrove Skate Club, visit aldergroveskatingclub.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AldergroveSkatingClub/ online or email info@aldergroveskatingclub.com.

