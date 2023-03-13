VIDEO: An exciting overtime win at home by Vancouver Giants against Prince George Cougars

Up next, Everett, and a special tribute to the ‘big Irishman’

Vancouver Giants bounced back from a pair of losses with a big 3-2 overtime win against the Prince George Cougars Sunday afternoon, March 12.

A crowd of 4,433 turned out to watch Brett Mirwald make 34 stops and captain Ty Thorpe bury the winner.

After a scoreless first period, Julian Cull opened the game for Vancouver on a 2-on-1 rush at the 2:15 mark of the second with Kyren Gronick.

Zac Funk tied the game for Prince George 3:13 later.

Vancouver’s Connor Dale sniped a top corner from the left wing to regain the lead for Vancouver 7:13 into the period. Gronick had the assist.

Then, Hudson Thornton tied the game again on the power play with 8:07 left in the second period.

After neither team scored in the third, Ty Thorpe finished the game on a power play 1:10 into overtime, assisted by Skyler Bruce, and Jaden Lipinski.

Final Score: Vancouver 3 – Prince George 2.

All three stars of the game were Giants, Mirwald, Damian Palmieri and Thorpe.

On Friday March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, the Giants will host the Everett Silvertips at Langley Events Centre.

For the game, the team is bringing back a special sweater that they’ve worn once before.

Back on November 10, 2016, Giants wore one-of-a-kind jerseys in honour of Pat Quinn’s induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. The G-Men defeated the Prince George Cougars that night 4-2, led by multipoint efforts from James Malm and Radovan Bondra.

The jerseys feature a clover on the front as a tribute to “The Big Irishman.”

This will be the second last home game for the Giants as they wrap up their regular season in preparation for the playoffs. The game will also feature a Happy Hour with $5 beer at the Original 16 Founder’s Corner from 6PM-8PM and there will be a Chuck-a-Puck in the second intermission.

