VIDEO: An undefeated Langley team becomes Little League champions

In the semifinal Little League provincial championships game against Lynn Valley on Saturday, July 29, Langley first baseman Jace Wise (right) kept a suspicious eye on a rival player trying to edge toward second, and pitcher Daniel Collins smiled as he wound up. Langley won every game. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley didn’t lose a single game on the way to winning the 9/10 Little League provincial championships, played on home turf at City Park, wrapping up the eight-day tournament with a 4-1 final victory over Victoria’s Layritz team on Sunday, July 30.

They celebrated with a dog pile on the mound before they were awarded provincial championship rings and took a celebratory lap of the field with their banner and plaque.

It was a victorious end to a successful summer season that saw the team post a 33-5 record over 57 days.

Langley players celebrated following the final game of the Little League Provincial Championship tournament at City Park on Sunday, July 30. (Langley Baseball Association/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A delighted Coach Aaron McRae was “ecstatic for them and their families.”

McRae praise the team’s work ethic and attitude.

“These kids all love what their doing,” McRae told the Langley Advance Times.

Langley second baseman Adrian Slogocki drew a bead on an incoming LynnValley pitch during a semifinal Little League provincial championships game on Saturday, July 29 at City Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

“They play seven days a week, and if there was an eighth day, they would play it, too.”

Next year, when the players move up to the 11-year-old level, he’s hoping they can stay together as an all-star team.

“They all get along amazingly,” McRae remarked. “They’re all best buddies.”

Langley centre fielder Johnny Hyde made a run for it and short stop Duncan Kennedy hauled in a ball during warm-up at the Saturday Little League provincial championships semifinal against Lynn Valley on Saturday, July 29. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

None of the other teams at the tournament, Lynn Valley, Whalley, Trout Lake, Jericho, and Layritz, could get past Langley, who finished first in the round robin with a 5-0 record, then defeated Lynn Valley on Saturday before playing Layritz in the final on Sunday.

After the end of the final game, a Layritz Facebook post called it a “great game” and described their opponents as a “tough Langley team.”

READ ALSO: Baseball-themed murals add colour to Langley’s City Park

READ ALSO: Langley Little League baseball extends boundaries

Langley Baseball Association covers all of Langley City and all of Langley Township, east of 196 Street from the Fraser River to the border, and west of Brander Road from the Fraser River to the border.

Players aged four to eight all play at the same level, while kids aged nine to 13 are tiered.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.langleybaseball.ca

More photos from the tournament can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

LangleyLittle League baseball