Langley Rams Andrew Pocrnic set several new league records Saturday (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Andrew Pocrnic broke records as Langley Rams wrapped up undefeated season with win against Kamloops

Running backs set touchdown, rushing records at final regular season game Saturday

What a way to end a season.

Langley Rams wrapped it up with a 64-3 win over the Kamloops Broncos Saturday night at McLeod Athletic Park, extending their undefeated run to the entire 10-game season.

Rams running back Andrew Pocrnic broke a league record for the most touchdowns in a season, scoring six against the Broncos to bring his tally to 27.

READ MORE: Langley Rams running back Pocrnic named player of the week

Pocrnic also set records for most rushing yards in a season at more than 1,100, most touchdowns in a game (six). most rushing touchdowns in a season (26), most touchdowns in consecutive games (12), most points in a season (1672).

He is also rushing leader for the season.

Play was halted for about 30 minutes when rncvos wide rcever Brendan Girard suffered an injury during play and had to ait on the field until oparamedics couls asses and tansport him to hospital.

Rams now host the BCFC semifinal next Saturday will be against either the Okanagan Sun or VI Raiders, pending the result of Sunday’s Sun vs Rebels game.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley Rams football team wins Cullen Cup

Saturday’s victory comes after the British Columbia Football Conference picked it’s 2019 All Star team and the Langley Rams were well represented with 12 players named to the squad, seven on offense and five on the defensive side of the ball.

More to come.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Rams offensive line cleared a path for Andrew Pocrnic as the running back set a new record for total touchdowns in a season. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Why are these men smiling? Possibly because Langley Rams ended their regular season undefeated Saturday at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley, with No. 7, Andrew Pocrnic shattering several league records (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Rams Andrew Pocrnic was paced by Dillon Cusker as he set a record for total touchdowns in a season Saturday, en route to a 64-3 win before an appreciative home town crowd. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Swift Current

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Swift Current

Cole Shepard is off the injury list. This was bad news for the other team.

VIDEO: Spartans rule in Edmonton

Langley-based volleyball teams are off to a good start

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants’ Bowen Byram will take on the Russians

Defenceman will represent WHL on six-game CIBC Canada Russia Series

Kamloops Blazers blank Vancouver Giants

A loss on the road for G-men

Boarded-up house burns in Langley City

Cause of early morning blaze yet to be determined

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Man killed in Richmond had ‘no record of criminality,’ IHIT says

Stephen Chong, 58, was found dead in his business

Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Canada legalized cannabis for non-medical use on Oct. 17, 2018,

ELECTION 2019: Federal leaders hit final 24 hours of campaign

Many leaders remain in B.C. for the final hours of the campaign

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

Crystal Rae Dorrington, 37, and Derrick Ronald Pearson, 32, facing multiple charges

Man found dead inside Richmond business, IHIT investigating

Police believe the incident was not random

Judge orders credit union’s bank records for Kelowna social worker facing theft allegations

The man is accused of negligence, breach of contract, fraud and a conspiracy with Interior Savings

Most Read