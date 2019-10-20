VIDEO: Andrew Pocrnic broke records as Langley Rams wrapped up undefeated season with win against Kamloops

What a way to end a season.

Langley Rams wrapped it up with a 64-3 win over the Kamloops Broncos Saturday night at McLeod Athletic Park, extending their undefeated run to the entire 10-game season.

Rams running back Andrew Pocrnic broke a league record for the most touchdowns in a season, scoring six against the Broncos to bring his tally to 27.

Pocrnic also set records for most rushing yards in a season at more than 1,100, most touchdowns in a game (six). most rushing touchdowns in a season (26), most touchdowns in consecutive games (12), most points in a season (1672).

Congratulations to Andrew Pocrnic of the @LangleyRams on setting a new #CJFL single season record with 27 rushing touchdowns! https://t.co/drSYkwLISE pic.twitter.com/rK3h67s8UY — CJFL News (@CJFLnews) October 20, 2019

He is also rushing leader for the season.

TOUCHDOWN RAMS!!!! ANDREW POCRNIC IS THE ALL TIME LEADER FOR TOUCHDOWNS IN A SEASON WITH 27 @CJFLnews pic.twitter.com/Y1foNxKd1e — Langley Rams (@LangleyRams) October 20, 2019

Play was halted for about 30 minutes when rncvos wide rcever Brendan Girard suffered an injury during play and had to ait on the field until oparamedics couls asses and tansport him to hospital.

Rams now host the BCFC semifinal next Saturday will be against either the Okanagan Sun or VI Raiders, pending the result of Sunday’s Sun vs Rebels game.

Saturday’s victory comes after the British Columbia Football Conference picked it’s 2019 All Star team and the Langley Rams were well represented with 12 players named to the squad, seven on offense and five on the defensive side of the ball.

More to come.



Rams offensive line cleared a path for Andrew Pocrnic as the running back set a new record for total touchdowns in a season. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Why are these men smiling? Possibly because Langley Rams ended their regular season undefeated Saturday at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley, with No. 7, Andrew Pocrnic shattering several league records (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)