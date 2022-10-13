Sea Spray won the inaugural Arena Lacrosse League west division championship title against the Grizzlies last season. Keegan Bell scored the winning goal. (Garrett James, Langley Events Centre/file)

Sea Spray won the inaugural Arena Lacrosse League west division championship title against the Grizzlies last season. Keegan Bell scored the winning goal. (Garrett James, Langley Events Centre/file)

VIDEO: Arena Lacrosse League is looking for players

Second season at Langley Events Centre to run from November to April

Arena Lacrosse League action is returning to Langley, and registration is open for new and returning players as the 2022/23 ALL West Division readies for its sophomore season.

The Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) is an amateur winter indoor development lacrosse league formed in 2017 which has seven teams in Ontario (ALL East) and another four in B.C. (West Division). Last year was the first season for the ALL West.

The West Division teams are the Sea Spray, Grizzlies, Shooting Eagles and Black Fish with the teams set for a 14-game regular season – all played at Langley Events Centre – beginning November 13 and continuing until early April.

READ ALSO: New lacrosse league to call Langley Events Centre home

A two-day combine will be held at Langley Events Centre on October 22 and 23 (times to be announced) which is open to any new players to the league or those who attended the combine in 2021 but were not drafted. The cost to attend the combine is $50 and can be paid via e-transfer to 2022westcombine@theall.ca.

The ALL West Draft will be held on October 25 and is open to any player who is at least 18 years of age (as of December 31, 2022). Cost to play is $400 and payment can be made via e-transfer to westplayerfee@theall.ca.

Returning players can register at www.arenalacrosseleague.ca/2022-2023-all-west-player-registration while new players should register at www.arenalacrosseleague.ca/2022-all-west-combine-and-draft-registration.

READ ALSO: Four Arena Lacrosse League players get called up to National Lacrosse League

Eighteen players who suited up in the ALL West last season are currently signed with National Lacrosse League teams. In addition, Grizzlies’ coach Rob Williams has joined the staff of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Last year the ALL Western Division Championship was won by the Sea Spray over Grizzlies.

Formed in 2017, the ALL is regarded as the National Lacrosse League’s minor league, and with seven Ontario-based teams in the ALL prior to the launch of the ALL West this season, 15 per cent of current NLL players have played at least one game in the ALL.

ALL plays under the same game rules as the NLL. To learn more about the league, visit www.arenalacrosseleague.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LacrosseLangleyLangley Events Centre

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022-23 NHL season

Just Posted

Sea Spray won the inaugural Arena Lacrosse League west division championship title against the Grizzlies last season. Keegan Bell scored the winning goal. (Garrett James, Langley Events Centre/file)
VIDEO: Arena Lacrosse League is looking for players

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Lots to do around Langley

Derspite a hand injury, Langley’s Saul Aspinall, 15, won his match in the 125 lb. category at the Savard’s boxing show in Surrey on Sept. 24. (Right to left) Aaron Aspinall (Sauls dad), Saul Aspinall and his coach, Dale Gatin. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley boxer Saul Aspinall wins fight despite injury

Back-to-back lopsided losses by Aldergrove Kodiaks, seen here at George Preston on Sunday, Oct. 9, have coach Ron Johnson warning ‘if you don’t play as a team in hockey, you’re going to lose.’ (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove Kodiaks coach calls lopsided losses ‘horrible’