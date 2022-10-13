VIDEO: Arena Lacrosse League is looking for players

Second season at Langley Events Centre to run from November to April

Sea Spray won the inaugural Arena Lacrosse League west division championship title against the Grizzlies last season. Keegan Bell scored the winning goal. (Garrett James, Langley Events Centre/file)

Arena Lacrosse League action is returning to Langley, and registration is open for new and returning players as the 2022/23 ALL West Division readies for its sophomore season.

The Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) is an amateur winter indoor development lacrosse league formed in 2017 which has seven teams in Ontario (ALL East) and another four in B.C. (West Division). Last year was the first season for the ALL West.

The West Division teams are the Sea Spray, Grizzlies, Shooting Eagles and Black Fish with the teams set for a 14-game regular season – all played at Langley Events Centre – beginning November 13 and continuing until early April.

A two-day combine will be held at Langley Events Centre on October 22 and 23 (times to be announced) which is open to any new players to the league or those who attended the combine in 2021 but were not drafted. The cost to attend the combine is $50 and can be paid via e-transfer to 2022westcombine@theall.ca.

The ALL West Draft will be held on October 25 and is open to any player who is at least 18 years of age (as of December 31, 2022). Cost to play is $400 and payment can be made via e-transfer to westplayerfee@theall.ca.

Returning players can register at www.arenalacrosseleague.ca/2022-2023-all-west-player-registration while new players should register at www.arenalacrosseleague.ca/2022-all-west-combine-and-draft-registration.

Eighteen players who suited up in the ALL West last season are currently signed with National Lacrosse League teams. In addition, Grizzlies’ coach Rob Williams has joined the staff of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Last year the ALL Western Division Championship was won by the Sea Spray over Grizzlies.

Formed in 2017, the ALL is regarded as the National Lacrosse League’s minor league, and with seven Ontario-based teams in the ALL prior to the launch of the ALL West this season, 15 per cent of current NLL players have played at least one game in the ALL.

ALL plays under the same game rules as the NLL. To learn more about the league, visit www.arenalacrosseleague.ca.