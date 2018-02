Arenacross competitors get set to blast off the finish line on Saturday. (Lukas Wacker/Black Press)

The engines were buzzing all evening long inside the Abbotsford Centre as the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown series hit the dirt on Saturday.

Races got underway at 7 p.m., with several different divisions competing.

The next stop on the tour is Calgary in March.

Video by: Lukas Wacker/Black Press