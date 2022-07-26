VIDEO: B.C. Open disc golf tournament draws more than 300 competitors

A competitor winds up at the B.C. Open at Raptors Knoll disc golf course in Aldergrove on Sunday, July 24th. The event, the largest of its kind in Canada, drew competitors from across the country and the U.S. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) The B.C. Open at Raptors Knoll disc golf course in Aldergrove Sunday, July 24th, drew competitors from across Canada and the U.S. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A competitor takes aim at the B.C. Open at Raptors Knoll disc golf course in Aldergrove. The Sunday, July 24th event, the largest of its kind in Canada, drew competitors from across Canada and the U.S. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Tournament Director John Gould-Thorpe explained there were so many people signing up for the B.C. Open, a second course had to be created for the Sunday, July 24th event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A competitor warms up at the B.C. Open at Raptors Knoll disc golf course in Aldergrove. The Sunday, July 24th event, the largest of its kind in Canada, drew 346 competitors from across Canada and the U.S. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Paul Levasseur from Regina got married the week before the B.C. Open disc golf tournament.

On Sunday, July 24, having flown out to B.C., he was at Raptors Knoll course in Aldergrove, warming up while he waited his turn to play. His wife Emma was competing, too.

“We’re having our honeymoon,” the newlywed smiled.

“We’re just having fun.”

The Levasseurs were among 346 competitors, 94 professionals and 252 amateurs from Canada and the U.S., to play at the PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) sanctioned B.C. Open, making it the largest event of its kind in Canada, according to tournament director John Gould-Thorpe.

Gould-Thorpe, owner of Ace Runners Disc Golf in Langley, explained so many people signed up to play, a second course had to be created at Campbell Valley Regional Park in Langley to accommodate the overflow.

“We had over 100 people on the waitlist within a few days of it opening,” Gould-Thorpe told the Langley Advance Times.

American pro disc golfer Scott Withers won the MPO (Male Pro Open) division at the B.C. Open.

Withers, from Albany, Oregon is ranked 53rd in the U.S. and has career earnings of $104,671.

Mission’s Stewart McIsack, who co-designed Raptors Knoll with Chris Hartmann in 2019, finished 10th in the MPO.

As for the newly married Levasseur, he achieved a six-way tie for 31st spot in the male amateur 1 advanced division.

According to one online account, the sport of disc golf originated in Bladworth, Saskatchewan in 1926, when some elementary school students started throwing tin lids into four-foot circles outdoors.

It was called Tin Lid Golf, but it didn’t catch on.

Revived by U.S. university students in the 1960’s, who tossed discs at targets, the game was re-introduced to Canada at Canadian Frisbee championships in the 1970’s.

Disc golf, as it is now known, evolved into its current form in California, adding chains and a basket for targets and bevelled discs for better accuracy.

Built on a former Aldergrove landfill that has been restored, covered with soil and donated wildflower seeds, and planted with trees, Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Park is a part of the 100-acre Jackman Wetlands Park.

Co-founded and designed by McIsack and Hartmann in 2019, the 18-hole, 40-acre course is ranked 13th in the world.

