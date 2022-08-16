VIDEO: BMX riders make ‘satisfying’ return to Langley for B.C. finals

Hundreds of riders competed over three days at the Langley BMX track Aug 12 – 13, wrapping up with the provincials finals. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Hundreds of riders competed over three days at the Langley BMX track Aug 12 – 13, wrapping up with the provincials finals. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Hundreds of riders competed over three days at the Langley BMX track Aug 12 – 13, wrapping up with the provincials finals. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Hundreds of riders competed over three days at the Langley BMX track Aug 12 – 13, wrapping up with the provincials finals. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Hundreds of riders competed over three days at the Langley BMX track Aug 12 – 13, wrapping up with the provincials finals. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Hundreds of riders competed over three days at the Langley BMX track Aug 12 – 13, wrapping up with the provincials finals. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

At the Langley BMX track, the Brookswood grounds at 208th Street and 43rd Avenue were packed with RVs and trailers, and the track was well populated too, as delighted riders returned for three days of competition from Friday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 14, culminating with the provincial finals.

For Langley BMX president Bea Lindsay-Hawkins, it was “so satisfying” to resume riding in a major event, now that the pandemic restrictions which forced event cancellations have been eased.

“2019 was our last [big] one,” Lindsay-Hawkins told the Langley Advance Times.

She’s hoping Langley will get to host the event again, but if it doesn’t happen, there is a potential alternate.

“Next year, we don’t know if we’re going to get it, but it’s possible we’ll have a national [event] which is even bigger,” Lindsay-Hawkins confided.

On Sunday, the day of the provincial finals, there was a sudden surge of sign-ups, with another 80 riders showing up to register.

“We went up quite a bit,” Lindsay-Hawkins remarked.

Hundreds of riders competed over three days at the Langley BMX track Aug 12 – 13, wrapping up with the provincials finals. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Those last-minute additions brought the total number of registered competitors for the event to 252, which was slightly less than the usual 300 seen at the provincials, but still good, all things considered, Lindsay-Hawkins said.

More photos from the event can be viewed on the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Langley BMX is the oldest BMX track in the province, founded in 1978, with racers as young as two and some racers into their 60’s.

It has been the starting point where many top racers, including Langley Olympian Drew Mechielsen.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley BMX Olympian Drew Mechielsen gets a big welcome home

The track, run by an all-volunteer organization, is rated as one of the best in North America, as ranked by the sport’s governing body.

VIDEO: Langley BMX track makes top 10 list, again

BMX Langley is offering people a chance to try out the sport by getting a free one-day trial membership.

Anyone can drop by when the track is open, usually early in the week, and borrow a helmet and bike.

More information can be found on the Langley BMX website at www.langleybmx.ca or their Facebook page.

CyclingLangley