VIDEO: ‘Border brawl’ underway at Aldergrove quarter midget track

D.J. Stermer from Bothell, WA, set a new track record in his qualifying run on Wednesday morning, Aug 16, as the cross-border Western Grand Nationals got underway in Aldergrove at the LQMA track. 217 cars registered for the event that runs until Sunday. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The grounds at the Langley Quarter Midget Association track in Aldergrove were packed with RVs and trailers, and the overflow parking next door was close to capacity as the 2023 Western Grand Nationals border brawl got underway Wednesday morning.

Langley Quarter Midget Association is hosting a cross border competion with hundreds of racers at their Aldergrove track pic.twitter.com/SQ1sNHt1VX — Langley Advance Times (@LangleyTimes) August 16, 2023

LQMA president Jason Strobel said 217 quarter midget cars registered for the event, some coming from as far away as California and Indiana.

Asked how he expected the local racers to do, Strobel was optimistic.

“Our hometown favorites have a good advantage,” Strobel commented.

“Our track’s a little tricky. It’s got some lumps and bumps like all racetracks do, which our kids have a good handle on.”

Apparently, someone forgot to tell D.J. Stermer.

In his qualifying lap, the very first driver on the track, the five-and-a-half-year-old from Bothell, Washington set a new track record of 8.859 seconds.

His dad, Dane, described D.J. as a quick learner.

”He’s been good at keeping focused on the track and learning different skills and he’s really progressed since he first started,” Dane said.

Observers expected the track record would be short-lived, with other racers vying to beat D.J. time.

D.J. Stermer from Bothell, WA, in his qualifying run on Wednesday morning, Aug 16, set a new track record as the cross-border Western Grand Nationals got underway in Aldergrove at the LQMA track. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Nanaimo resident Brian Milot took a break from working on his sons’ car, which bore a U.S. flag, to explain that Garrett and Beau had been born in Wyoming, before the family returned to Canada, and to praise the sport as a positive for young racers and their parents.

“It’s just something you do together, and kids learn a lot of mechanical abilities,” Milot said.

The Western Grands, an event described as the “Super Bowl” of quarter midget racing, will continue into the weekend, wrapping up Sunday, Aug. 20.

It is free for spectators, and there is a concession stand with snacks and drinks.

Aldergrove is home to the only dedicated quarter midget track in Canada.

Quarter midget racing cars are about one-quarter the size of an adult midget car, racing on a track that is a quarter of the adult length.

In addition to safety cages, young quarter midget racers wear protective helmets, neck braces, and fireproof racing gear, and are secured to their seats with a five-point harness.

More information can be found at www.lqma.ca.

