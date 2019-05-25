VIDEO: Bowen Byram named top prospect

Bowen Byram received the 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL Top Prospect Award, becoming the first Vancouver Giant to ever receive that honour. Photo by Chris Relke

Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram has been recognized with the Sherwin-Williams CHL Top Prospect Award – presented annually to the top eligible prospect for the NHL Draft from the Canadian Hockey League.

Byram, a 17-year-old product of Cranbrook, B.C., is the top-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting heading into the 2019 NHL Draft, which is slated for June June 21-22 in Vancouver.

With a career-high 71 points (26G-45A) in 67 games this past season, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound defenceman established himself as one of the top rearguards in the entire WHL. Over the course of 138 career regular season games, Byram has accrued 98 points (32G-66A).

Defenceman @BowenByram of the @WHLGiants shares his thoughts after being named @SherwinWilliams Top Draft Prospect! WATCH 🎥 pic.twitter.com/HJz7rVWtYU — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 25, 2019

In an online interview after the award ceremony, Byram called it “pretty cool.”

“Look at some of the names [of previous winners], Nolan Patrick, guys like that,” Byram said.

He predicted the Langley-based Giants, who were defeated in game 7 of the 2019 Rogers WHL Championship Series, will rebound.

“Our team’s going to regroup and be ready to go again next year,” Byram said.

If the regular season wasn’t enough of a coming-out party for the sophomore, Byram truly hammered the point home during the 2019 WHL Playoffs. In 22 games, he posted 26 points (8G-18A), tops across the entire WHL, the most ever in a single season by a Giants defenceman.

READ MORE: Giants defenceman Bowen Byram named WHL On the Run Player of the Week

Additionally he set a new WHL single-season record with six overtime winning goals.

For his WHL regular season career, Byram has 98 points, including 10 power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and 11 game-winning goals.

Internationally Byram has represented Canada three times: The 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (Silver Medal), the 2018 World Under-18’s and the 2018 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup (Gold Medal).

On NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings List for the upcoming NHL Draft, Bowen Byram was ranked as the number two North American skater and the top CHL skater.

Past Top Prospect Award Recipients:

2017-18: Andrei Svechnikov (Barrie Colts)

2016-17: Nolan Patrick (Brandon Wheat Kings)

2015-16: Pierre-Luc Dubois (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles)

2014-15: Connor McDavid (Erie Otters)

2013-14: Sam Bennett (Kingston Frontenacs)

2012-13: Seth Jones (Portland Winterhawks)

2011-12: Nail Yakupov (Sarnia Sting)

2010-11: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Red Deer Rebels)

2009-10: Tyler Seguin (Plymouth Whalers)

2008-09: John Tavares (London Knights)

2007-08: Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting)

2006-07: Patrick Kane (London Knights)

2005-06: Jordan Staal (Peterborough Petes)

2001-02: Jay Bouwmeester (Medicine Hat Tigers)

2000-01: Jason Spezza (Windsor Spitfires)

1999-00: Rostislav Klesla (Brampton Battalion)

1998-99: Pavel Brendl (Calgary Hitmen)

1997-98: Vincent Lecavalier (Rimouski Oceanic)

1996-97: Joe Thornton (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)

1995-96: Chris Phillips (Prince Albert Raiders)

1994-95: Bryan Berard (Detroit Jr. Red Wings)

1993-94: Jeff O’Neill (Guelph Storm)

1992-93: Alexandre Daigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

1991-92: Todd Warriner (Windsor Spitfires)

1990-91: Eric Lindros (Oshawa Generals)

*The CHL Top Draft Prospect Award was not handed out from 2003-05.

