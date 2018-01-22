VIDEO: Boxers will clash for 50th time in Langley City

Amateur boxing series celebrates milestone this Friday at Coast Hotel

  • Jan. 22, 2018 11:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Clash at the Cascades amateur boxing series is hosting its 50th show Friday at the Coast Hotel Ballroom, next to Cascades Casino in Langley City.

A pugilistic milestone is being celebrated Friday night at the Coast Hotel ballroom.

The Clash at the Cascades amateur boxing series marks its 50th show with a main event featuring Cal Bennett taking on Elroy Fruto for the lightweight City championship.

Also on the card is the battle of the heavyweights, in an elimination tournament featuring Jaye Byard taking on Palvir Atwal along with Aaron Downey going up against Brandon Collendano.

As well, Rowel Galang, Jacob George, Louri Saveliev, Anthony Varela, and many more are scheduled to box on Friday.

Doors open at 7 p.m. The opening bout is 7:30 p.m., and is the first of 10 matches scheduled for the evening.

Tickets at the door are $40 each, and there will be alcohol and food service available.

The Coast Hotel is located next to Cascades Casino in Langley City.

All bouts are sanctioned by the British Columbia Combative Sports Association.

