VIDEO: Britain’s Matthew Sampson wins $100,000 ATCO Cup at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park

Great Britain’s Matthew Sampson and 10-year-old Oldenburg mare Elisa BJX won the $100,000 ATCO Grand Prix at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park on Sunday, Aug 21, finishing more than a full second ahead of their nearest competitor.

It was an emphatic victory, crossing the timers of Anderson Lima’s short course in 40.13 seconds, holding off a late charge from American rider Karrie Rufer and Stern dei Foletti, who finished in 41.18 seconds.

“I thought, ‘It’s not very often you get to be in a Grand Prix at a show like this in the jump-off,’” Sampson said. “She’s 10 years old, so she’s old enough to give it a go, and she just rose to it. That’s what good horses do.”

The mare is new to jumping the 1.50m height, having competed in her very first 1.50m track just two days earlier, in tbird’s Uryadi’s Village Cup.

“She [jumped] 1.50m on Friday, and we had two mistakes, but she just learns. She’s clever,” Sampson said. “In the first round, she felt really good but a little inexperienced in places. In the jump-off, she felt amazing.”

Pitt Meadows-based Braden James and Deejay were the top ranked Canadian combination, finishing sixth.

Earlier that same day, James and Fiventum Kieni won the $2,500 Open Classic at tbird.

Langley’s Samantha Buirs-Darvill, riding Chic D Emma Z was the second highest Canadian, finishing eighth.

Prior to the competition, Buirs-Darvill told the Langley Advance Times she didn’t want to put too much pressure on Chic D Emma Z. a nine-year-old stallion.

“They’re delicate creatures,” Buirs-Darvill remarked, adding Chic D Emma Z has shown lot of promise.

“He’s been great. He seems like a competitor. He’s getting better and better.”

Sunday’s ATCO Cup was contested by 33 horse and rider combinations.

