Highlights from Saturday and Sunday at the Abbotsford Centre

Competitors round the corner during the Canada West Short Track Speed Skating Championships at the Abbotsford Centre this weekend. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Canada West Short Track Speed Skating Championships invaded the Abbotsford Centre this weekend, with some of the best young skaters hitting the ice.

Young athletes from all over Western Canada and the Territories battled it out on Saturday and Sunday in both individual and relay events.

Video by: Lukas Wacker/Black Press