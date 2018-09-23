VIDEO: Celebrating 50 years with a blowout

Chris Jung carries the ball for Langley during Saturday’s 50th anniversary game. Photo courtesy Lynn Bright

The Langley Rugby Club (LRC) marked their 50th anniversary by utterly dominating Burnaby Saturday afternoon (Sept. 22) at the club field on Crush Crescent.

Langley won the Div. 2 match 71-0.

It was close to a perfect day, with bright sunny weather and a well-maintained field to battle on.

Anyone who ever played for or supported the Langley Rugby Club during the past 50 years was invited to attend the anniversary celebration, with music and games, a salmon barbecue and meet-and-greet.

The event was the first of several.

Another four or five 50th anniversary celebrations are planned between now and next summer, when some former players are expected to travel to Langley from new Zealand.

The LRC was founded “around the time of the first manned moon landing and just before the Beatles disbanded,” as club member Craig Angeltvedt put it.

The club motto: “Respect All, Fear None, Expect Victory,” has carried players through countless bruising encounters and foul-weather matches against rival teams.

For nearly 30 years, the club has owned its own home, the Langley Rugby Club field on Crush Crescent.

It runs multiple teams ranging from minis (five and up), to junior boys and girls, women, and two squads of senior men.

The club has won several league and provincial championships and many Langley Rugby players have gone on to play for regional, provincial and national teams.

For more information about the club, visit online at langleyrugby.com.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

