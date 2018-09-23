Chris Jung carries the ball for Langley during Saturday’s 50th anniversary game. Photo courtesy Lynn Bright

VIDEO: Celebrating 50 years with a blowout

Langley Rugby club annihilates Burnaby opponents at anniversary event

The Langley Rugby Club (LRC) marked their 50th anniversary by utterly dominating Burnaby Saturday afternoon (Sept. 22) at the club field on Crush Crescent.

Langley won the Div. 2 match 71-0.

It was close to a perfect day, with bright sunny weather and a well-maintained field to battle on.

Anyone who ever played for or supported the Langley Rugby Club during the past 50 years was invited to attend the anniversary celebration, with music and games, a salmon barbecue and meet-and-greet.

The event was the first of several.

Another four or five 50th anniversary celebrations are planned between now and next summer, when some former players are expected to travel to Langley from new Zealand.

The LRC was founded “around the time of the first manned moon landing and just before the Beatles disbanded,” as club member Craig Angeltvedt put it.

The club motto: “Respect All, Fear None, Expect Victory,” has carried players through countless bruising encounters and foul-weather matches against rival teams.

For nearly 30 years, the club has owned its own home, the Langley Rugby Club field on Crush Crescent.

It runs multiple teams ranging from minis (five and up), to junior boys and girls, women, and two squads of senior men.

The club has won several league and provincial championships and many Langley Rugby players have gone on to play for regional, provincial and national teams.

For more information about the club, visit online at langleyrugby.com.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Brett Hawkins scoops the ball during Saturday play. Photo courtesy Lynn Bright

Previous story
Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with 80th PGA Tour win

Just Posted

Costumed runners, walkers stroll rural Langley in search of wine

Shy of 400 took part in the Campbell Valley Wine Run for Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities.

VIDEO: Creative costumes at wine run through Langley

Campbell Valley Wine Run inspired by French event

Support for ‘Plywood bylaw’ at Langley Township public hearing

Regulation would require polycarbonate in place of plywood to board up buildings in Fort Langley

Vancouver Giants earn a weekend sweep against Everett

Langley-based hockey team plays its next game is at home on Friday, Sept. 28, against Seattle.

WATCH: Langley art beneath the vines helps hospice

West Coast Fine Arts late summer show enjoyed natural light in a winery’s greenhouse.

Environment Canada confirms Ottawa area hit by two tornadoes Friday

At one point more than 200,000 hydro customers were blacked out

Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with 80th PGA Tour win

First win since 2013 for 42-year-old

Porsche impounded for going 138 km/hr in 90 zone during charity rally

West Vancouver Police said wet roads and heavy rain made it extra dangerous

B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Maple Ridge elementary school teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

Phase 2 of $1.35B Royal Columbian upgrades won’t be a public-private partnership

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says it will be a design-build

Trump drains oxygen from Trudeau foreign policy with PM, Freeland bound for UN

A lot has changed since the Liberals came to power in Canada in 2015

B.C. man fined $15,000, barred from trading securities for fraud

Larry Keith Davis used money from an investor to pay personal bills

Emergency crews investigate small sulphuric acid spill in Kootenays

IRM states a small volume of less than one cup and three dime-sized drips were leaked from carrier

Family, friends of B.C murder victim want killer sent back to max security facility

Group wants convicted murderer Walter Ramsay sent back to a maximum security facility

Most Read