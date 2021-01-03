Chase Claypool, seen during a Nov. 15 2020 game against the Cincinnati Bengals (Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers)

Chase Claypool, seen during a Nov. 15 2020 game against the Cincinnati Bengals (Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers)

VIDEO: Chase Claypool wins Joe Greene award

Former Abbotsford player and Langley resident declared best Pittsburgh Steelers rookie of the season

Pittburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has been named rookie of the year, taking the hometown Joe Greene Great Performance Award.

Presented annually by the Pittsburgh chapter of Pro Football Writers of America, the award recognizes the Steelers top rookie.

It takes its name from the legendary “Mean” Joe Greene, who was a defensive tackle for the Steelers from 1969 to 1981, earning four Super Bowl rings (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980) and a place on the NFL All-Time Team.

Claypool, a former Langley resident who played football in Abbotsford, has had an extraordinary rookie season so far, recording 57 receptions for 772 yards and eight touchdowns, along with two rushing touchdowns in 15 games.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Celebrating homegrown football star Chase Claypool

Cornerback Joe Haden told steelers.com that he was impressed with the Canadian during training cxamp.

“He doesn’t say too much,” Haden commented.

”He doesn’t do too much talking. He just gets after it.”

Haden described Claypool as “a big, fast receiver. He is able to adjust to the ball in the air. He is a big body, deep threat, with soft hands who can jump up and get it.”

READ ALSO: How Langley football star Chase Claypool was nicknamed “Mapletron”

In week four of the season, Claypool scored four touchdowns in the Steelers 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Heinz Field and was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Claypool had seven receptions for 110 yards, three of those seven catches were touchdowns, and also rushed for a two-yard score.

He was the first Canadian-born player in NFL history and the first rookie in Steelers history to score four touchdowns in a game as well as the first Steeler, novice or veteran, to hit that mark since 1968.

Fellow Steeler Ben Roethlisberger was named “The Chief, given to the player who “best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media.”


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

abbotsfordLangleyNFLPro sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Chase Claypool carries the ball during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov 22, 2020 (Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers)

Chase Claypool carries the ball during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov 22, 2020 (Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers)

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks bring veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic to training camp on PTO

Just Posted

Chase Claypool carries the ball during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov 22, 2020 (Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers)
VIDEO: Chase Claypool wins Joe Greene award

Former Abbotsford player and Langley resident declared best Pittsburgh Steelers rookie of the season

A pedestrian died after he was hit by three vehicles on Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street Sunday morning, Jan. 3, 2021, near the Langley-Abbotsford border (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Fatal crash closes Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street

Pedestrian hit by three vehicles

Cineplex Cinemas. (The Canadian Press)
Ryan’s Regards: To stream or not to stream

2021 is where the real chaos awaits for the fledgling film industry

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Fort Langley perfect spot for pot shop, resident argues

If a cannabis shop wants to open, I say, “go for it,” letter writer says

Blueberries being picked in B.C. (B.C. Blueberry Council/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Province backs B.C. blueberry farmers in trade dispute with U.S.

The United States is investigating if imports are ‘harming’ U.S. farmers

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

John Horgan announced the approval Sunday

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Feds weigh cutting COVID-19 sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George

Identity of victim has not been revealed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ahousaht First Nation.
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

British Columbia Premier John Horgan (centre, blue jacket) is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C. on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff MANDATORY CREDIT
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier

After 45 years of lobbying the federal and B.C. governments, the building is slated for demolition in the spring

Trump supporters parade along the Rose Parade route on Colorado Blvd in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
‘This is unfortunate’: Inside Elections Canada after Trump’s tweet on voting machines

Trump used an educational tweet to attempt to further voter fraud claims

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

Most Read