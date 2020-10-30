Dennis Cholowski shows off a Jordan 2 Retro Just Don Blue sneaker, the type of shoe only a true sneakerhead would appreciate. (Facebook photo)

VIDEO: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Dennis Cholowski shows off ‘sneakerhead’ collection

The Detroit Red Wing has been spending his NHL paycheques building up an impressive closet of shoes

If you’ve made it to the National Hockey League, you’re 22 years old and you’ve got lots of money to spend, what do you do?

In Dennis Cholowski’s case, you buy shoes. Lots and lots and lots of shoes.

The Langley product and former BCHL Chilliwack Chief describes himself as a ‘sneakerhead,’ and in a video produced by his NHL club, the Detroit Red Wings, the defenceman takes us on a tour of his collection.

You wouldn’t think someone would be able to talk about sneakers for 12-plus minutes, but it’s no problem for Cholowski, who could spend hours discussing the stories behind legendary Nike brands like Air Jordan and Air Force.

“Since I started collecting, I have about 80 pairs myself, and (girlfriend) Brooke has another 25-30 on top of that,” Cholowski said. “It kinds of crowds our closet, as you can see.

“I like showing up at the rink with a different pair every day and trying to shock guys. I’m a colourful sneaker guy, and hopefully they see them and they’re like, ‘Wow, those are really cool.”

READ MORE: Detroit Red Wings make Chief Cholowski NHL pick

READ MORE: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Dennis Cholowski signs deal with Detroit Red Wings

NHL

Most Read