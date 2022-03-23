VIDEO: Close to 600 take part in inaugural Jean Adams memorial tournament

The first annual Jean Adam memorial tournament drew 44 teams and almost 600 players from Kelowna, Richmond, Sunshine Coast, Ridge Meadows, Surrey, Semiahmoo, Cloverdale, Abbotsford, Vancouver, Richmond, and Chilliwack. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) The first annual Jean Adam memorial tournament drew 44 teams and almost 600 players from Kelowna, Richmond, Sunshine Coast, Ridge Meadows, Surrey, Semiahmoo, Cloverdale, Abbotsford, Vancouver, Richmond, and Chilliwack. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) The first annual Jean Adam memorial tournament drew 44 teams and almost 600 players from Kelowna, Richmond, Sunshine Coast, Ridge Meadows, Surrey, Semiahmoo, Cloverdale, Abbotsford, Vancouver, Richmond, and Chilliwack. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Jean Adams is remembered as an integral part of LMHA, serving as a team mom, division manager, secretary and registrar. (Courtesy LMHA)

Close to 600 players and 44 teams took part in the first annual Jean Adams Memorial tournament for U6 to U9 hockey players hosted by the Langley Minor Hockey Association (LMHA) at the Sportsplex from Thursday, March 17, to Sunday, March 20.

They came from Kelowna, Richmond, Sunshine Coast, Ridge Meadows, Surrey, Semiahmoo, Cloverdale, Abbotsford, Vancouver, Richmond, and Chilliwack to take part in the event named after Adams, a lifetime member of LMHA who passed away in February 2021.

Todd Mclaren, LMHA vice-president of human resources and risk management, said the success of the event was due to the many volunteers and sponsors who made it possible – one in particular.

“Langley Minor Hockey wants to recognize Mark Brandow, our tournament coordinator, for the tireless amount of volunteer hours put into this tournament to make it successful,” Mclaren told the Langley Advance Times.

“Our feedback from the players and parents is that it was a amazing tournament,” Mclaren added.

Adams is remembered as an integral part of LMHA, serving as a team mom, division manager, secretary and registrar.

An online LMHA biography described her as a “committed, selfless volunteer whose dedication and service to minor hockey is unparalleled.”

“She was passionate, caring, and always willing to support in whatever capacity needed. As registrar, Jean was often a family’s first introduction to LMHA and they were always treated with kindness, knowledge and patience as she navigated them through the registration process, answering any questions along the way. Jean knew her players and kept tabs on them year over year, always able to share a kind word or story with pride.”

Adams was the recipient of the PCAHA Meritorious Service Award in 2005 and the PCAHA Golden Puck Award in 2017.

To honor Adams’ memory and her legacy as a kidney transplant recipient, partial proceeds from the tournament will go to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, B.C. and Yukon division.

