Daniel Coyle waved to the crowd at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley as he took his victory gallop after winning the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times)

VIDEO: Coyle wins World cup at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley

Sellout event saw winner conquer a bad-luck final railing

Daniel Coyle said his victory at the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup in Langley on Sunday was the result of sticking to his plans for the course.

That, and a bit of luck.

Coyle, from Ireland, managed to get past a troublesome final jump at Thunderbird Show Park that had most riders pulling down a railing.

“It was definitely not the hardest jump on the course but it came down the most, I would say,” Coyle told a post-victory press conference.

He came uncomfortably close, himself, when he felt his horse contact a railing that managed to stay put.

“Actually I had a very lucky rub on the second to last jump,” Coyle said.

“You have to have a little luck, I suppose.”

After seeing several fellow competitors fail to clear the barrier, Coyl resolved to stick to his plan of attack for the course, rather than attempt a last-minute adjustment for the fall-prone barrier.

“That was my strategy,” he said, “not to get caught in what everyone else is doing. Thankfully, it worked.”

His win came just days after Coyle recorded a 1-2 finish in the $75,000 tbird challenge on the opening day of the 2019 Summer Fort Festival at tbird on Wednesdays, Aug. 21, the start of the 2019 Summer Fort Festival leading up to the World Cup.

Coyle was pleased with the performance by his relatively young horse.

“Give him another year’s time and he’s going to be a top horse,” Coyle predicted.

“He’s still a little green but he’s proven himself to be a real horse with a real future.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: 2018 World cup at Thunderbird Show Park

It was the fifth time Thunderbird Show Park has hosted the $145,000 event.

Thunderbird President Jane Tidball said after all the seats in the stands and other veiwing areas sold out, tbird offered “bring your own seat” tickets to make sure fans who wanted to see the action got in.

In addition to the substantial cash prize, the event also awarded coveted qualifying points for the 2020 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final, which will take place in Las Vegas, in April.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Canadian Hyde Moffat cleared a barrier at the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times)

Canadian Rider Lisa Carlsen. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times)

At the last minute, a sold-out tbird offered “bring your own chair” tickets to accommodate extra attendees. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Times)

Previous story
Teddy Bear Toss date announced

Just Posted

VIDEO: Coyle wins World cup at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley

Sellout event saw winner conquer a bad-luck final railing

Langley Eats Local challenge wraps up with the help of local farmers

Langley Environmental Partners Society held a tasty celebration at community farmers market

PHOTOS: PNE is an end-of-summer tradition for many Langleyites

Pig races, dinosaurs, bull riding, jousting, and hynotism are some attractions at this year’s fair

Teddy Bear Toss date announced

Annual tradition for fans of Langley-based Vancouver Giants hockey team

Langley man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

VIDEO: Ride to Conquer Cancer rolls into Hope

Thousands of cyclist descend on small town for annual cancer fundraiser

VIDEO: Ride to Conquer Cancer rolls into Hope

Thousands of cyclist descend on small town for annual cancer fundraiser

B.C. VIEWS: Pipelines set to roll as federal politicians posture

Projects to drive B.C., Canadian economy in years ahead

B.C. Lions fall to 1-9 after 13-10 loss to Ticats

Lowly Leos have dropped six straight CFL contests

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. RCMP plane chases fleeing helicopter as part of major cross-border drug bust

The helicopter eventually landed at a rural property near Chilliwack

Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24 in Surrey, B.C.

PHOTOS: Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

Amazon fires have become a global issue, escalating tensions between Brazil and European countries

Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

Most Read