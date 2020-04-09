Coyotes have signed Vancouver Giants goaltender David Tendeck to a three-year entry-level contract. (Chris Relke/special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Coyotes sign Tendeck

Vancouver Giants netminder inks three-year deal

Arizona Coyotes have signed Vancouver Giants goaltender David Tendeck to a three-year entry-level contract.

Terms of the contract, announced Monday, were not disclosed by Coyotes president of hockey operations and general Manager John Chayka.

Tendeck, 20, went 18-13-1-1 with three shutouts, a .920 save percentage and 2.29 goals against average (GAA) in 35 games with the Langley-based WHL Giants in 2019-20.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound native of North Vancouver was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the sixth round (158th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Tendeck was signed by the Vancouver Giants in 2017, when the team traded popular veteran goaltender Ryan Kubic to the Saskatoon Blades.

At the time of the deal, Tendeck had just 24 games (and five wins) of WHL experience under his belt. But after an impressive summer and a strong training camp, the Giants felt that David Tendeck was just starting to come into his own.

Assistant GM Peter Toigo said the selection “came down to a leap of faith and an opportunity. And to David’s credit he completely seized the opportunity.”

Career highlights with the Giants included Tendeck earning Player of the Game honours for Team WHL in 2018 for his efforts against Russia in a game that was played on Giants home ice at the Langley Events Centre (LEC); being named a WHL second team Western Conference all-star after the 2017-18 season; and the memorable 2019 playoffs that saw Tendeck and his younger counterpart Trent Miner split play in the first two rounds as the Giants went on to defeat both the Seattle Thunderbirds and Victoria Royals.

Once Round three arrived, Tendeck started every game for the Giants on their way to Game seven of the WHL finals.

On May 10th, 2019 the Giants needed a victory to keep their season alive. David Tendeck made 37 saves in front of 5,000-plus fans at the LEC, ensuring that the Giants would take the series back to Prince Albert for Games 6 and 7.

READ ALSO: Dropping the gloves with David Tendeck

Tendeck is the all-time saves leader (3,830) in the history of the Vancouver Giants. He also sits second all-time in both games played (145) and wins (72).

READ ALSO: Byram signs three-year-contract with Avalanche


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
NHLVancouver GiantsWHL

Aldergrove Kodiaks veteran players new recruits of collegiate teams

