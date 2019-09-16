VIDEO: Dinos fall to TWU Spartans

Spartans won a wet victory over visiting Calgary Saturday night (Sept. 15) on their home field in Langley. (TWU photo)

Spartans men’s soccer team defeated the Calgary Dinos 1-0 Saturday night at Chase Office Field in Langley, in what was a rematch of last year’s Canada West quarter-final contest.

Cody Fransen scored in the 29th minute, when the Trinity Western University player headed home what would stand up as the game-winner. After a long cross from Noah Kroeker into the box, Jacob Low flicked it on to the head of Fransen, who buried it.

On a rainy evening, the Spartans (3-3) had a total of 29 shots, including 17 on target, while limiting the Dinos (4-3) to three total shots and not a single one on goal.

Calgary goalie Jake Ruschkowski made 15 saves in a losing cause, while TWU goalie Sebastian Colyn from Langley took the clean sheet without being forced to make a stop.

Five yellow cards were handed out, with TWU’s Joey Seo and Bryce Prochnau and Calgary’s Eryk Kobza, Cristiano De Carvalho and Mark Bohdan all booked.

TWU head coach Mike Shearon called it a “good performance.”

“Full marks across the board for us tonight,” Shearon said.

“I thought Calgary put a good fight up in terms of their defensive work and made it hard all the way to the end. In Canada West soccer, you can never rest easy on a 1-0 lead. I’m just happy we got out with the victory and a six point weekend. “

Spartans are now 3-1 at home this year, having now won their last two, including Friday night’s win over Lethbridge (5-0).

They now head to the road, taking on Saskatchewan Saturday (Sep. 21st) afternoon in Saskatoon, before taking on Mount Royal Sunday(Sep. 22) afternoon in Calgary.

