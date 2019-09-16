Spartans won a wet victory over visiting Calgary Saturday night (Sept. 15) on their home field in Langley. (TWU photo)

VIDEO: Dinos fall to TWU Spartans

Langley-based team wraps up weekend on a winning note

Spartans men’s soccer team defeated the Calgary Dinos 1-0 Saturday night at Chase Office Field in Langley, in what was a rematch of last year’s Canada West quarter-final contest.

Cody Fransen scored in the 29th minute, when the Trinity Western University player headed home what would stand up as the game-winner. After a long cross from Noah Kroeker into the box, Jacob Low flicked it on to the head of Fransen, who buried it.

On a rainy evening, the Spartans (3-3) had a total of 29 shots, including 17 on target, while limiting the Dinos (4-3) to three total shots and not a single one on goal.

Calgary goalie Jake Ruschkowski made 15 saves in a losing cause, while TWU goalie Sebastian Colyn from Langley took the clean sheet without being forced to make a stop.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Former TWU soccer player Paul Hamilton named to Canada West Hall Of Fame

READ ALSO: TWU runners sweep Apple Ridge Run in Washington State

Five yellow cards were handed out, with TWU’s Joey Seo and Bryce Prochnau and Calgary’s Eryk Kobza, Cristiano De Carvalho and Mark Bohdan all booked.

TWU head coach Mike Shearon called it a “good performance.”

“Full marks across the board for us tonight,” Shearon said.

“I thought Calgary put a good fight up in terms of their defensive work and made it hard all the way to the end. In Canada West soccer, you can never rest easy on a 1-0 lead. I’m just happy we got out with the victory and a six point weekend. “

Spartans are now 3-1 at home this year, having now won their last two, including Friday night’s win over Lethbridge (5-0).

They now head to the road, taking on Saskatchewan Saturday (Sep. 21st) afternoon in Saskatoon, before taking on Mount Royal Sunday(Sep. 22) afternoon in Calgary.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: sports@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
VIDEO: TWU Spartans defeat Bisons

Just Posted

Boy, 12, in critical condition after being hit by suspected drunk driver

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

Man shot dead at Aldergrove McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

Burnouts stressing out Langley’s Cruise-In board

A board member said the charity car show can’t allow burnouts for safety reasons

Langley senior’s long service to community earns PNE award

Marion Dixon was honoured during Seniors Day at the PNE

VIDEO: Dinos fall to TWU Spartans

Langley-based team wraps up weekend on a winning note

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

UVic students killed in Bamfield bus crash were from Winnipeg, Iowa City

Authorities said the two victims were a man and a woman, both aged 18

Safety concerns resurface after fatal bus crash on Vancouver Island

Huu-ay-aht First Nations wants a safe route between Bamfield and Port Alberni

National weather forecasters predict average fall, cold winter

The Weather Network says precipitation will about average in most parts of Canada

Two dead, two in critical condition in highway crash near Campbell River

Highway 19 reopened Sunday night after it was closed in both directions

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

UPDATE: Police officer assaulted at out-of-control house party in Pitt Meadows

Several arrests were made

Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases

Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket

B.C. VIEWS: Cutting wood waste produces some bleeding

Value-added industry slowly grows as big sawmills close

Most Read