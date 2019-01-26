VIDEO: Epic winning streak finally ends for Langley Trinity Western University women’s volleyball team

Defeat by UBC Thunderbirds was the first loss of the Spartans entire 2018-19 season.

An 18-match regular season winning steak came to an end for for the No.1-ranked Trinity Western women’s volleyball team on Friday against the UBC Thunderbirds.

It was the first loss of the Canada West regular season for the Spartans, who dropped a four-set match (25-23, 15-25, 25-22, 25-12) at the Langley Events Centre.

It’s been almost a year since TWU lost a regular season match, and that was Feb. 10, 2018 when the Spartans also lost to UBC in four sets.

“I didn’t know how long the streak was going to last and personally I’ve never really focused on streaks,” said TWU Head Coach Ryan Hofer.

“We’re aiming for a championship. If it takes a loss to teach us a few things about ourselves that are important, than this can be a valuable experience.

Including preseason, the Spartans are now 25-1.

Spartans and Thunderbirds return to the LEC Saturday night for the rematch.

