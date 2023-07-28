VIDEO: Everyone can cheer on the athletes at track and field nationals in Langley

Damian Warner (number 4) was in the lead during one of the heats at the 2023 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships Friday. Warner is an Olympic champion. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Edward Marsh, 18, and Felix Bourdages, 22, have a lot on their minds, competing at the 2023 Canadian Track and Field Championships in Langley. Marsh was in the 800 metre Friday afternoon while Bourdages has run the 1,500 metre that morning, setting a personal best.

But they still make a point to be at the competitions of their teammates with the Laval University Athletics Club, loudly cheering them on.

“We’re cheering people so vocally because in our club, stronger spirit team,” explained Bourdages. “So it’s really important to me and my friends to encourage the other participants because they gave me so energy when I run the ball that I can do that, just give them back my energy.”

Marsh concurred.

“We feel that we’re with them during the race,” he added. “So it’s like, well, I don’t know, it makes me happy seeing them happy, and my way to do this is to cheer.”

Bourdages said he can hear teammates cheering him on when he’s competing while Marsh said he can typically hear them at the start, and both agree it does help them push harder during their event.

“But the last 100 metres, when you are at the edge of death, you don’t really hear them,” Marsh joked.

When their competitions are wrapped, they will spend a bit of time this weekend enjoying the Lower Mainland. Bourdages is on a mission to consume as much West Coast seafood as he can find before heading home to Quebec.

They are among the more than 1,330 athletes competing at the nationals and said they were impressed with the infrastructure that Langley has for track and field.

The event continues Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30, at McLeod Athletic Park. The public can purchase tickets online or on site. There are competitions for seniors, youth under 20, para-athletes, and more between Thursday and Sunday.

.

.

The men’s 1500 metre was on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Gurleen Mander competed in hammer throw Friday, and is with the Universal Athletics Club, based in North Delta. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

York University Track team member Sophia Saldutto achieved a personal best during the hammer throw Friday, July 28, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

The 2023 Bell Canada Track and Field Championships returned to Langley, taking place at McLeod Athletic Park. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Athletes have come from across Canada to compete at the 2023 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships July 27 to 30, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Athletes have come from across Canada to compete at the 2023 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships July 27 to 30, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)