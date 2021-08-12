Langley Rivermen will be hosting a summer ID (talent identification) camp at George Preston rink on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug 15. (Langley Advance Times file)

VIDEO: Fans invited to watch future hockey stars audition at Langley Rivermen camp this weekend

Talent identification camp open to players and goalies born between 2001 and 2006

Fans can watch potential future hockey stars in action this weekend at the George Preston arena in Brookswood.

Langley Rivermen will be hosting a summer ID (talent identification) camp on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug 15.

Open to players and goalies born between 2001 and 2006, Rivermen hockey club administrative officer Trish Bakken explained the camp is for Langley Minor Hockey and surrounding associations, as well as the Langley Trappers and returning Langley Rivermen players.

“We would like to invite the community out to watch as these players compete for a potential roster spot,” Bakken told the Langley Advance Times.

Games run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days.

As well, the community is invited to partake in an open house on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are inviting the community and hockey fans to come and see the renovations happening at the rink, including suites under construction, and to select their seats for season tickets, tour the Rivermen and Trappers dressing rooms, and have a look at the new Horse & Ryder Pub and Lodge Steakhouse,” Bakken elaborated.

“We hope to see you there as we are excited to get the season underway and have fans back in the stands,” Bakken said.

Langley Minor Hockey Association will be accepting goalie gear donations for U11 players from 10 a.m. till noon that day.

Also on site will be a four-year-old boy from Clovers4Kindness who will be collecting funds for Canuck Place.

