VIDEO: First major gymnastics meet of the season continues at Langley Events Centre

Hundreds of young gymnasts from around B.C. began their competitive season this weekend at the Langley Invitational, hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) fieldhouse.

It was the first major gymnastics competition of the new season (2019-2020), held in conjunction with the BC Winter Games trials for men’s artistic gymnastics (MAG) and women’s artistic gymnastics (WAG) in three zones, and draws about 300 competitors from around the province, with ages ranging from five to 17.

It’s held every second year, in conjunction with the BC Winter Games year.

Competition got underway on Saturday, (Dec. 7th) and was scheduled to continue Sunday, Dec. 8th from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets to watch the event, underway at the LEC fieldhouse (Building B) at 7888 200th St., can be purchased on the day of the event, at the entrance.

RATES:

$6 youth/seniors

$12 adult

$25 family

LGF is a non-profit organization that has been teaching gymnastics programs to all ages, from tot to adult, since 1993.

From February 14-16, (Friday to Saturday) LGF will host the annual Christy Fraser Memorial Invitational (CFMI) at the LEC.

Over 700 athletes from across the province are expected to attend.

Named after Fraser, who passed away in August of 1992, at just 12 years of age, after contracting E. Coli, the event started in 1993 at the prompting of one of Christy’s coaches with the LGF.

Every year, Christy’s mom, Lory Fraser gives awards to the competitors who embody the same mannerisms and attitude of Christy — most supportive, determined and displaying a positive attitude — which will be engraved on the base of the trophies.



Hundreds of young gymnastics from around B.C. began their competitive season at the Langley Invitational on the Dec. 7 weekend, hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) fieldhouse. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Hundreds of young gymnastics from around B.C. began their competitive season at the Langley Invitational on the Dec. 7 weekend, hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) fieldhouse. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

