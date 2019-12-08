VIDEO: First major gymnastics meet of the season continues at Langley Events Centre

Event hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) draws 300 athletes from around B.C.

Hundreds of young gymnasts from around B.C. began their competitive season this weekend at the Langley Invitational, hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) fieldhouse.

It was the first major gymnastics competition of the new season (2019-2020), held in conjunction with the BC Winter Games trials for men’s artistic gymnastics (MAG) and women’s artistic gymnastics (WAG) in three zones, and draws about 300 competitors from around the province, with ages ranging from five to 17.

It’s held every second year, in conjunction with the BC Winter Games year.

READ ALSO: Competitors go for gold at gymnastics meet

READ ALSO: Langley gymnasts bring home gold and silver from Tacoma

Competition got underway on Saturday, (Dec. 7th) and was scheduled to continue Sunday, Dec. 8th from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets to watch the event, underway at the LEC fieldhouse (Building B) at 7888 200th St., can be purchased on the day of the event, at the entrance.

RATES:

$6 youth/seniors

$12 adult

$25 family

LGF is a non-profit organization that has been teaching gymnastics programs to all ages, from tot to adult, since 1993.

From February 14-16, (Friday to Saturday) LGF will host the annual Christy Fraser Memorial Invitational (CFMI) at the LEC.

Over 700 athletes from across the province are expected to attend.

READ MORE: She would have gone to the gym every day if she could have’

Named after Fraser, who passed away in August of 1992, at just 12 years of age, after contracting E. Coli, the event started in 1993 at the prompting of one of Christy’s coaches with the LGF.

Every year, Christy’s mom, Lory Fraser gives awards to the competitors who embody the same mannerisms and attitude of Christy — most supportive, determined and displaying a positive attitude — which will be engraved on the base of the trophies.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Hundreds of young gymnastics from around B.C. began their competitive season at the Langley Invitational on the Dec. 7 weekend, hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) fieldhouse. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Hundreds of young gymnastics from around B.C. began their competitive season at the Langley Invitational on the Dec. 7 weekend, hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) fieldhouse. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Hundreds of young gymnastics from around B.C. began their competitive season at the Langley Invitational on the Dec. 7 weekend, hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) fieldhouse. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Watching a teammate at the Langley Invitational on the Dec. 7 weekend, hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) fieldhouse. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Hundreds of young gymnastics from around B.C. began their competitive season at the Langley Invitational on the Dec. 7 weekend, hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) fieldhouse. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Hundreds of young gymnastics from around B.C. began their competitive season at the Langley Invitational on the Dec. 7 weekend, hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) fieldhouse. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Hundreds of young gymnastics from around B.C. began their competitive season at the Langley Invitational on the Dec. 7 weekend, hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) fieldhouse. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Hundreds of young gymnastics from around B.C. began their competitive season at the Langley Invitational on the Dec. 7 weekend, hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) fieldhouse. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Miller nets winner as Canucks edge Sabres 6-5 in OT

Just Posted

VIDEO: Magic of Christmas draws more participants, bigger turnout

Annual event was projected to attract more than 5,000

Aldergrove Rotary Club adds its annual twinkle to downtown

Its a yearly tradition for club members to oversee the Christmassy light fixtures going up

VIDEO: A special breakfast with Santa for special kids sells out in Langley

For the first time, there was a waiting list for the ‘inclusive’ event

VIDEO: First major gymnastics meet of the season continues at Langley Events Centre

Event hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) draws 300 athletes from around B.C.

Vancouver Giants fall to Spokane Chiefs

‘We are just having a tough time scoring right now’

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

Brain injury from domestic abuse a ‘public health crisis,’ says B.C. researcher

Nearly 80% of the domestic violence victims who reported to police last year were woman

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

Miller nets winner as Canucks edge Sabres 6-5 in OT

Roussel, Leivo tally two apiece for Vancouver

‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupts Bantam hockey showcase in Greater Victoria

Several athletes were sent home, quarantined on the ferry

Strong turnout of volunteers to search for missing senior

Ted Vanderveen disappeared in rural Maple Ridge on Nov. 28

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

SkyTrain strike to begin Tuesday with ‘full shutdown’, CUPE says

BCRTC president says job action is ‘completely unacceptable’ to use SkyTrain users ‘as leverage’

Most Read