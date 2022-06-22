VIDEO: Fraser Valley Bandits make it three in a row

Fraser Valley Bandits won their third in a row, a close 90-85 road trip win over the Guelph Nighthawks on Tuesday night, June 21. (CEBL/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fraser Valley Bandits came away with a close 90-85 win over the Guelph Nighthawks on Tuesday night, June 21, to win their third CEBL regular season game in a row.

The Bandits improved to 6-2 while the Nighthawks fell to 6-4.

Bandits head coach Mike Taylor said the team “really executed pretty well. I thought we did a good job getting the paint touches and post touches like we wanted and again when you’re down getting close to Elam Ending, I thought we made some big plays,”

“The three-point shots from Malcolm (Duvivier) in the corner and Alex (Campbell) in the other corner turned the game.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Fraser Valley Bandits win narrow 92-89 victory over Scarborough Shooting Stars

Nighthawks started the first quarter by going on a 7-2 run. Then, the Bandits took over with a 27-11 run.

The shooting of the Nighthawks went up against the physicality of the Bandits and Thomas Kennedy won the battle inside with 10 early points. The tenacity of Campbell kept the Bandits pushing as he got to the rim and distributed for his teammates.

By the end of the first quarter, Fraser Valley led the Nighthawks 29-18.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Students from 13 schools cheer on Fraser Valley Bandits at team’s first School Day Game

At halftime, Fraser Valley led Guelph 44-33.

Runs continued in the second half as the Nighthawks, who were down as much as 40-23 in the second quarter, went on a 16-5 run to start the third quarter to tie the game at 49. At the end of the third quarter, Gray put the Bandits up 64-62 over the Guelph Nighthawks.

With 6:04 left in the fourth quarter, Nighthawks had a 77-73 lead with five of those six threes coming in the second half.

At Elam time, the Bandits pushed their way back to an 81-80 lead with the target score set at 90.

Thomas Kennedy dunked as the Fraser Valley Bandits won their third in a row, a close 90-85 road trip win over the Guelph Nighthawks on Tuesday night, June 21, at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph, Ontario. (CEBL/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kennedy opened the scoring for the Bandits during the Elam Ending.

Moments later, Guelph was threatening with an 85-83 lead. To answer, Gray hit a three-pointer to put the Bandits at 86 and Gibson got to the rim to make it 88, just two points away from victory and up three points on the Nighthawks. A defensive rebound from Campbell and a drawn foul put Gibson at the line to seal the victory for the Bandits.

Fraser Valley Bandits Malcolm Duvivier goes against a Guelph Nighthawks opponent. Bandits won their third in a row, a close 90-85 road trip win over Guelph on Tuesday night, June 21. (CEBL/Special to Langley Advance Times)

It was Fraser Valley’s third straight win and snapped Guelph’s previous winning streak at five games.

Fraser Valley returns home to Langley Events Centre to host the Montreal Alliance on Friday, June 24 (7 p.m. PT),at 7 p.m. followed by the Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday, June 26 at 3 p.m.

Single game tickets are available for purchase at thebandits.ca/tickets. Fans are asked to call (604) 866-0529 or email tickets@thebandits.ca for any questions or ticket related inquiries.