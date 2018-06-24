VIDEO: Fraser Valley Fusion wins it the hard way

And then they drove home overnight to make sure they wouldn’t miss school. Supplied photo

It was a tough slog, but they did it.

To take gold at the Triple Crown Sports Valley Invite in Hillsboro Oregon, the Langley-based (U16) Fraser Valley Fusion 2002A had to get past a couple of older teams (18 and under) in the playoffs including the semi finals.

The local players took on some of the top 18U and 16U teams in the Pacific Northwest including teams from Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington over the Father’s Day weekend.

The minor girls Rep ‘A’ fastpitch softball team, which represents Langley and the Fraser Valley, did it with a strong offense, racking up 84 hits and scoring 54 runs while their pitching staff recorded 26 strikeouts and five wins to capture gold at the Triple Crown Sports Valley Invite in Hillsboro Oregon in the 18UA/16U gold lower bracket silver division earlier this month.

Lindsay Bell pitched in four games including Sunday’s quarter final, semi-final and the full seven innings in the final.

Earlier in the day she was hit by the ball twice in both knees, she had blisters on her ankles and a cut on her finger and bruising and heat rash on her pitching hand as well.

It was 90 degrees.

Head coach Jeff Donegan called her performance “pretty amazing.”

“I was proud of the entire team … and it was great to see Lindsay leading the way.”

Fraser Valley Fusion’s path to victory included wins over Missoula Montana’s Lady Osprey 18U (9-1), Sandy Oregon Thunder (8-5), West-Linn Oregon Spirit Softball (14-4), Idaho Crossfire (7-6) in the semi final and Washington’s NW Lady Bandits (11-6) in the gold medal game.

The final ended at 10:30 pm. Most players started the 6 hour drive home immediately after the game, sleeping in cars, some at rest stops, so they could get to school on time Monday morning.

