VIDEO: Frisbees fly in South Surrey for Myles Winch Ultimate tournament

Frisbees were flying in South Surrey on Wednesday (March 29), as Semiahmoo Secondary held the fifth annual Myles Winch Ultimate Frisbee Tournament.

With warm weather and sunny skies, it was a beautiful day for students from 16 Lower Mainland high schools to go outside and play, which was one of Winch’s favourite mottoes.

“Myles sadly passed away in 2016. He taught for 40 years in Surrey… he started Ultimate at all three (Peninsula) schools – Semiahmoo, Earl Marriott and Elgin Park,” said Tony Chio, Semiahmoo Secondary athletic director.

“We thought, what can we do to honour his memory?”

The annual tournament was the result, with partial proceeds from entry fees going toward Winch’s Go Outside and Play charity, a bursary to encourage students to get active outdoors. The first tournament was held in 2017.

Former Semiahmoo students and Ultimate players Evan Antoniou and Quy Lam returned to direct the senior tournament, along with Semiahmoo’s leadership students.

“It’s just a really fun game to play,” Antoniou said.

Both say friends got them into the sport, which they both still enjoy playing.

Last year, 16 Lower Mainland high school teams also competed in the tournament, with Eric Hamber Secondary winning the tournament en route to winning the 3A provincials in May.

