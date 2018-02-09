VIDEO: Gators grab pair of district titles

The Walnut Grove Gators won two titles apiece while the Brookswood Bobcats and Langley Christian Lightning each snagged one trophy.
The teams were competing at the Langley District basketball championships on Feb. 8 at the Langley Events Centre, with winners crowned in the Grade 8 boys and girls and junior boys and girls divisions, respectively.
The teams will all now be involved in the Fraser Valley championships.
