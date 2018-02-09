VIDEO: Gators grab pair of district titles

Walnut Grove wins pair of Langley titles, while Brookswood and Langley Christian capture one apiece

The Walnut Grove Gators won two titles apiece while the Brookswood Bobcats and Langley Christian Lightning each snagged one trophy.

The teams were competing at the Langley District basketball championships on Feb. 8 at the Langley Events Centre, with winners crowned in the Grade 8 boys and girls and junior boys and girls divisions, respectively.

SEE: ’Cats attack too much for ‘Cinderella’ Titans

SEE: Gators hold off ’Cats comeback attempt

SEE: Gators use depth to ground Lightning

SEE: Lightning strike down Stars for Langley title

The teams will all now be involved in the Fraser Valley championships.


