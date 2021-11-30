VIDEO: Getting to know ringette: free try-it-out Langley event held in advance of tournament

One week before the Michelle Vandale Memorial Spirit of Winter Ringette Tournament got underway in Langley, the Fraser Valley Ringette Association hosted a free try-it-out event on Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Langley Sportsplex. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Hudson Blight, 4, was an unsteady, but determined, participant in the Fraser Valley Ringette Association free try-it-out event on Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Langley Sportsplex. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) One week before the Michelle Vandale Memorial Spirit of Winter Ringette Tournament got underway in Langley, the Fraser Valley Ringette Association hosted a free try-it-out event on Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Langley Sportsplex. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Fraser Valley Ringette Association held a free try-it-out event in Langley for people interested in the sport on Sunday, Nov. 29, one week before the annual Michelle Vandale Memorial Spirit of Winter Ringette Tournament was set to start.

Many attending the event at the Langley Sportsplex were beginning skaters, like four-year-old Hudson Blight from Walnut Grove, who was unsteady, but determined, and managed to stay mostly upright with the help of several volunteer coaches.

“He’s loving all the attention,” dad Mark commented.

Tournament director Diana Place said the sport is growing in popularity.

“I think the girls really have fun,” Place told the Langley Advance Times.

This year, the Michelle Vandale Memorial Spirit of Winter Ringette Tournament will be held from Friday, Dec. 3 to Dec. 5 at several arenas in Langley, including the Sportsplex, Twin Rinks, George Preston and Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

Originally, 58 teams were registered, but the number has fallen to 43 following the flooding that has cut off roads to the Lower Mainland.

“All the of the interior and northern teams [had to cancel],” Place explained.

“There’s no safe roads for them to drive.”

Three teams from Alberta were still registered to attend as of Monday.

Formerly the Spirit of Winter tournament, the event was renamed in memory of Vandale, who passed away suddenly in 2009 at the age of 42.

Michelle Vandale and daughter Alex (file)

Vandale had played the sport all her life, and coached in the Spirit of Winter tournament prior to her passing.

Organizers have planned raffle baskets, 50/50 ticket sales, and raffle draws as part of the three-day tournament.

