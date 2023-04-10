VIDEO: Giant in the running for rookie of the year title

Samuel Honzek is up for rookie of the year. (Diana Hong graphic/Special to Langley Advance Times)

He’s made quite the impression during his first year in the Western Hockey League, and he’s being celebrated for that.

Giants forward Samuel Honzek has been named as one of four finalists for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for WHL rookie of the year award. He was named as the BC division’s representative.

Honzek, a projected first-round pick in this year’s NHL entry draft, established himself as a force early this season with a pair of multipoint games in his first four WHL appearances.

The 18-year-old left-handed Slovak scored 23 goals and added 33 assists in just 43 games this season, finishing second on the Giants in scoring.

Honzek, who is 6 ft. 3 in. and 186lbs., had the only goal for Vancouver during the first round of the playoff series against the Kamloops Blazers.

The only Giant to win the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy was Gilbert Brule in 2003/04. The last Giant to be named a finalist for the award was Bowen Byram in 2017/18.

The Vancouver Giants practise in Ladner, but home ice for games is the Langley Events Centre.

WHL Rookie of the Year Finalists

Honzek, Samuel – Vancouver Giants

Lindstrom, Cayden – Medicine Hat Tigers

Ritchie, Ryder – Prince Albert Raiders

Catton, Berkly – Spokane Chiefs

