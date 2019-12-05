Wednesday night’s game on Vancouver Island didn’t end well for the Giants. The lost to the Victoria Royals by the score of 3-1. (Kevin Light/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Giants fall 3-1 to Victoria in mid-week Island game

The major junior hockey team is back at home in Langley for a toy drive and Santa singalong Friday

Wednesday night in Victoria the Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to the Victoria Royals.

Despite outshooting the Royals 34-20, the G-Men only managed to score once on goaltender Shane Farkas.

Graeme Bryks, Keanu Derungs, and Nolan Jones had goals for the Royals (14-8-2-0), while Brandon Cutler supplied two assists.

Cole Shepard had the lone goal for the Giants (13-12-1-1), which came late in the third period.

BOX SCORES

1st Period:

VIC – 20 seconds into the game Graeme Bryks put Victoria ahead 1-0 when he parked himself in front of the Giants goal and one-timed home a feed from Brandon Cutler for his second of the season.

Shots: 7-4 Victoria

2nd Period:

No Scoring

.Shots: 18-6 Vancouver

3rd Period:

VIC – Keanu Derungs extended Victoria’s lead to 2-0 when he banged home a Gary Haden breakaway rebound. Haden was sprung free on a breakaway after leaving the penalty box, and Derungs followed up his attempt and knocked his seventh of the season home into the empty net.

VIC – 43 seconds later Nolan Jones scored his first of the season unassisted off a shot from the slot to make it 3-0 Royals.

VAN – At 18:18 of the third, Cole Shepard got the Giants on the board when he redirected a Justin Sourdif pass over the right shoulder of Shane Farkas from the high slot. Shepard’s sixth of the season was also set up by Dylan Plouffe.

Shots: 12-7 Vancouver

BY THE NUMBERS

• Final score: Victoria 3 – Vancouver 1

• Final shots: 34 – 20 Vancouver

• David Tendeck: 17/20 saves for Vancouver (7-6)

• Shane Farkas: 33/34 saves for Victoria (10-4-1-0)

• Vancouver power play: 0/6

• Victoria power play: 0/3

• 3 Stars: Shane Farkas (VIC – 33 Saves), Keanu Derungs (VIC – 1G, GWG), Brandon Cutler (VIC – 2A)

• The Giants are now 4-4-1-0 against the B.C. division

• The Vancouver Giants have outshot their opposition in 18 of their first 27 games

• Netminder David Tendeck has held opponents to three goals or less in each of his past eight appearances

WHAT’S COMING UP

The Giants play next on Friday night at home against the Spokane Chiefs. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. This event will feature karaoke and toy drive.

READ MORE: Singing with Santa at the good old hockey game

And their Sunday, Dec. 8 game will be held at Rogers Arena, and features the team’s popular teddy bear toss. That game starts at 4 p.m.

RELATED: A weekend of teddy bear tosses for Langley hockey fans

