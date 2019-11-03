VIDEO: Giants kick off November with a victory

After a 6-3 win over the Americans Saturday night, the G-Men are back home in Langley on Sunday at 4

Giants down Americans Saturday night in Washington. (Judy Simpson/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

NHL draft prospect Justin Sourdif paced the Vancouver Giants attack against the Americans Saturday night, instrumental in helping the team win their eight game in the regular season.

With two goals and two assists, Sourdif recorded the first four-point game of his young WHL career.

The G-Men, who are playing back on home ice in Langley late this afternoon, are currently sitting third in the B.C. division, with eight wins, eight loses, and one overtime lose.

The matchup unfoled Saturday night in Kennewick, Washington, when the Vancouver Giants skated to a 6-3 victory over the Tri-City Americans.

Sourdif, a Surrey player, earned two goals and two assists, while Dylan Plouffe (1G, 2A – note with 15 points, Plouffe is tied for third in WHL scoring amongst defencemen), Bowen Byram (2A), Jackson Shepard (2A) and Evan Patrician (2A) also chipped in with multi-point games.

The Giants played most of Saturday’s game down two forwards as both Tristen Nielsen – who’s suffered a lower body injury – and Krz Plummer – who’s suffered an upper body injury – left the game with first period injuries.

The G-Men’s netminders David Tendeck and Trent Miner – in tandem – recorded 21 saves for Vancouver.

Nick Bowman scored twice for Tri-City. The Americans recorded 43 saves by goaltender Beck Warm.

The Giants have defeated the Tri-City Americans in each of the past five meetings dating back to the start of last season.

Now, with little time to rest between games, the Giants are back home after Saturday night’s victory, playing at home against the Medicine Hat Tigers at the Langley Events Centre Sunday afternoon. The puck drops at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online.

The next home game is Friday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m. when the Giants host their military family appreciation event.

.

GAME SNAPSHOT

1st Period:

TC – 7:41 into the game, Brian McAndrews registered his first WHL goal to put Tri-City ahead 1-0.

VAN – Dylan Plouffe responded for the Giants at 9:58 on a five-minute major power play chance to even the score at 1-1. Justin Sourdif and Evan Patrician had the assists.

TC – Nick Bowman restored the Tri-City lead at 18:37 on a power play.

TC – 61 seconds later, Bowman knocked home a Krystof Hrabik rebound off the rush to make it a 3-1 Tri-City lead.

Shots: 16-7 Vancouver

.

2nd Period:

*Trent Miner replaced David Tendeck in the Giants net.

VAN – Lukas Svejkovsky moved the Giants back within a goal at 13:07 when his shot from the slot, switched directions and slid past Beck Warm. Dylan Plouffe assisted on Svejkovsky’s third of the season.

VAN – Justin Sourdif tied the game at 18:30 off a shot from the right-wing off the rush. Bowen Byram and Alex Kannok Leipert had the helpers.

Shots: 17-8 Vancouver

.

3rd Period:

VAN – Cole Shepard moved the Giants ahead at the 5:35 mark when he re-directed Bowen Byram’s pass through Beck Warm. Evan Patrician also secured an assist, giving him his second of the night.

VAN – Dylan Plouffe provided the insurance marker for the Giants at 15:10 off a one-timer from the left-wing point. Justin Sourdif and Jackson Shepard both assisted.

VAN – Justin Sourdif ended all hopes of a Tri-City comeback with an empty-ne goal at 18:38. Sourdif’s eighth of the season was assised by Jackson Shepard.

Shots: 16-9

.

BY THE NUMBERS

Final Score: Vancouver 6 – Tri-City 3

Final Shots: 49 – 24 Vancouver

David Tendeck: 4/7 saves for Vancouver

Trent Miner: 17/17 saves for Vancouver (3-4-1-0)

Beck Warm: 43/48 saves for Tri-City (6-6-0-1)

Vancouver Power Play: 1/7

Tri-City Power Play: 1/4

3 Stars: Bowen Byram (VAN – 2 assists); Beck Warm (TC – 43 saves); Nick Bowman (TC – two goals)

