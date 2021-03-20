Recently returned goaltender Trent Miner has been named to the roster of the Vancouver Giants for the WHL ‘hub’ series that gets underway on Friday, March 26 (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)

Recently returned goaltender Trent Miner has been named to the roster of the Vancouver Giants for the WHL ‘hub’ series that gets underway on Friday, March 26 (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)

VIDEO: Giants release roster for ‘hub’ series

Eight rookies on the list

Eight rookies are among the 24 players on the Vancouver Giants roster as the Langley-based WHL team prepares to resume play under a “hub” city agreement with provincial health authorities.

Giants were last B.C. WHL team to have released their roster for the 2020-21 season.to do so.

Among the fresh faces playing for the Giants is 2005-born Mazden Leslie, who was the 10th overall 2020 WHL Draft pick.

Leslie is one of eight rookies, including two 2002-born rookies, three 2003-born, and two-2004 born players.

More experienced players include forwards Tristen Neilsen and Eric Florchuk, along with defenseman Alex Kannok-Leipert, who are the team’s three designated overage players.

Earlier in March, Goaltender Trent Miner returned to the Vancouver Giants from Colorado Eagles, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the NHL Colorado Avalanche, who released him from his amateur tryout agreement.

READ ALSO: Trent Miner returns to play goal for Vancouver Giants

Vancouver Giants will begin their 20th season in the WHL on Friday, March 26 against the Kamloops Blazers at 7 p.m. in Kamloops.

Under the terms of the league agreement with the provincial health officer, that limits play to a pair of hub cities as a COVID-19 precaution, the Giants will play 18 games in Kamloops and six in Kelowna.

READ ALSO: Giants return to competition on Friday, March 26

Vancouver Giants, Kamloops Blazers, and Prince George Cougars will be based in Kamloops, while the Kelowna Rockets and Victoria Royals will be based in Kelowna.

Players and staff from B.C. Division clubs began self-quarantining on Saturday, March 6.

Here is the complete list:

Goaltenders (two): Trent Miner and Drew Sim

Defencemen (eight): Alex Kannok Leipert, Connor Horning, Tanner Brown, Jacob Gendron, Marko Stacha, Nicco Camazzola, Brenden Pentecost and Mazden Leslie

Forwards (14): Eric Florchuk, Tristen Nielsen, Bryce Bader, Adam Hall, Dallon Wilton, Kadyn Chabot, Kaden Kohle, Krz Plummer, Cole Shepard, Justin Sourdif, Justin Lies, Zack Ostapchuk, Julian Cull andf Colton Langkow.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tatar nets shootout winner as Canadiens edge Canucks 5-4

Just Posted

Recently returned goaltender Trent Miner has been named to the roster of the Vancouver Giants for the WHL ‘hub’ series that gets underway on Friday, March 26 (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)
VIDEO: Giants release roster for ‘hub’ series

Eight rookies on the list

LETTER: South Langley letter writer wants Township to do better at tree protection

Township politicies and strategies say trees are valued but it lets sites be logged, writer said

Karen Lee Batten releases her latest single. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley musicians letting loose with new singles

Karen Lee Batten and Trigger Mafia have both released party tunes

Father and son, Ian and Ethan, toss discs at Aldergrove’s Raptors Knoll course. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: Father and son fling frisbees on Friday

Aldergrove’s Raptors Knoll disc golf course is open to the public at 1111 272nd street

Repairs to several shattered panes of glass at the Walnut Grove pool cost $3,000, after someone knocked holes in the roll-up doors along the north end of the pool early Saturday, March 13, (Undated Google Street View image of Walnut Grove pool)
Smashed glass at Walnut Grove pool costs $3,000 to fix

Early morning incident damaged several panes

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
‘Basmodi Wave’ protesters in support of Indian farmers cruise through Mission in fleet of tractors

Over 200 pairs of shoes placed at steps of municipal hall, one for every protester killed in India

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals release new details in hunt for escaped murderer from Mission Institution

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)
Anti-maskers hold rallies against COVID-19 restrictions across B.C.

Protestors in both Victoria and Vancouver plan to gather from noon to 4 p.m.

BC Ferries vessel Skeena Queen eases into Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, backdropped by fall colours. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Ferries union ‘deeply disappointed’ workers not included on vaccine priority list

Efforts underway to lobby province to prioritize, vaccinate transportation workers

Most Read