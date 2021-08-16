Vancouver Giants have acquired 2002-born forward Ty Thorpe from the Brandon Wheat Kings. The deal was announced Thursday, Aug. 12, by the Langley-based team. (Keith Hershmiller/special to Langley Advance)

Vancouver Giants have acquired 2002-born forward Ty Thorpe from the Brandon Wheat Kings. The deal was announced Thursday, Aug. 12, by the Langley-based team. (Keith Hershmiller/special to Langley Advance)

VIDEO: Giants sign Thorpe from Wheat Kings

Described as ‘a reliable, two-way forward’

Vancouver Giants have acquired 2002-born forward Ty Thorpe from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The deal was announced Thursday, Aug. 12 by the Langley-based WHL team.

Thorpe, a right-handed shot, checks in at 6’0” and 180-pounds. He was originally a third-round pick of the Victoria Royals in the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft. At the 2018 WHL Trade Deadline, Thorpe was dealt to Brandon and signed with the team later that year in September.

READ ALSO: Giants prospect Lysell signs with Bruins

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants sign Golden Knights prospect Vikman

In 136 career WHL games with the Wheat Kings, Thorpe has compiled 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points along with 100 penalty minutes. In 21 games last season he supplied three goals and three assists as the Wheat Kings captured the East Division championship banner. A season prior he added six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 60 games.

Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said the team was “excited to add a player of Ty’s experience and character to our dressing room. He’s a reliable, two-way forward who helps solidify our depth up front. We’re looking forward to welcoming him to Vancouver.”

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants star Tristan Nielsen signed by Abbotsford Canucks

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver Giants

Previous story
VIDEO: A league of their own for 60-plus players in the Lower Mainland launches in Langley
Next story
WHL announces vaccine mandate for players and staff this 2021/22 season

Just Posted

Abbotsford’s Tradex has now become an evacuation centre to help those fleeing from communities impacted by wildfires in B.C. (File photo)
Abbotsford’s Tradex now an evacuation centre for wildfire evacuees

Village of Lytton Coun. Robert Leitch visit Wally Martin’s energy efficient home in Langley on Aug. 3, 2021 to gather some insight as the southern British Columbia village prepares to rebuild after a wildfire destroyed much of the town. (Wally Martin/Facebook)
Lytton councillor tours energy efficient Langley home, as community prepares to rebuild after wildfire

Vancouver Giants have acquired 2002-born forward Ty Thorpe from the Brandon Wheat Kings. The deal was announced Thursday, Aug. 12, by the Langley-based team. (Keith Hershmiller/special to Langley Advance)
VIDEO: Giants sign Thorpe from Wheat Kings

Catcher Howard Sandrel helped organize a new league for baseball players 60 and older launched at Langley’s City Park on Sunday, Aug. 15. It is believed to be the first of its kind in the Lower Mainland.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A league of their own for 60-plus players in the Lower Mainland launches in Langley