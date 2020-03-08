Saturday night (March 7) at CN Centre in Prince George, the Vancouver Giants erased a 3-0 gap in what ended up as a 4-3 overtime loss to the hometown Cougars (Brett Cullen/special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Giants snag single point in 4-3 OT Loss to Prince George

Giants maintain hold on second place in the B.C. Division

Vancouver Giants remain in second place in the B.C. Division thanks to a valiant comeback effort from a three-goal deficit.

Saturday night (March 7) at CN Centre in Prince George, the Vancouver Giants erased a 3-0 gap in what ended up as a 4-3 overtime loss to the hometown Cougars.

Cole Moberg’s goal at 1:50 of overtime lifted the Cougars to their 20th win of the season.

Bowen Byram scored twice for Vancouver in response, including a goal with 1:25 left in the third period to help the G-Men secure a point.

Between the pipes Drew Sim stopped 26 of the 30 Prince George shots he faced in his first career WHL start.

At 6:33 into the game, Josh Maser fired home his fourth goal of the weekend off a faceoff victory to move Prince George up 1-0.

Filip Koffer then extended the Cougar lead to 2-0 off a two-on-one rush with Ethan Browne.

At 4:24 into the second period, Jack Sander spun around at the top of the left-wing circle and placed a high shot over the left shoulder of Drew Sim to make the score 3-0 Prince George.

Justin Sourdif put Vancouver on the board at 12:55 on a power play.

Sourdif’s 26th of the season was also his 100th career WHL point, and was set up by Eric Florchuk and Milos Roman.

Bowen Byram moved the G-Men back within a goal with three seconds left in the second period, when his backhand shot from the right wing snuck past Taylor Gauthier.

Tristen Nielsen and Drew Sim both assisted.

READ MORE: Giants defenceman Bowen Byram named player of the month

With time winding down in the third period, Byram pulled Vancouver back even at 18:25.

The Giants net was empty, and Byram received a pass inside Cougar territory and skated to right-wing circle.

From there, he ripped a shot past Gauthier to help the Giants secure the single point.

Tristen Nielsen and Milos Roman both assisted on the play.

In overtime, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Cole Moberg (13) raced down the left-wing, took a pass from Vladislav Mikhalchuk, and cut in front of the Giants net before snapping home the game-winner.

Final Score: Prince George 4 – Vancouver 3 (OT) .

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-4 decision in Prince George

The single point gained on Saturday helped keep the Giants in second place in the B.C. Division.

Giants and Victoria Royals both have 70 points, but the Giants have one more victory, which keeps them in second. Both teams have six games remaining.

Vancouver’s overtime record now sits at 3-4 this season. Two of those four overtime losses have come against Prince George.

Bowen Byram’s 14 goals ranks him tied for fifth in goal-scoring amongst defencemen.

In two appearances this week, goaltender Drew Sim stopped 45 of 50 shots fired his way, and recorded a save percentage of .900.

Next Giants game is a home tilt on Friday night at the Langkey Events Centre against the Seattle Thunderbirds at 7:30 p.m.

