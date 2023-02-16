VIDEO: Good ice and new rocks: why B.C. champions practiced at Langley Curling Centre

Team Grandy second Lindsay Dubue (left) and lead Sarah Loken were practicing at the Langley Curling Centre on Tuesday Feb. 14, the last before the team headed to the Scotties. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Team Grandy third Kayla MacMillan was at the Langley Curling Centre for a training session on Tuesday Feb. 14, the last before the team headed to the Scotties. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Team Gauthier, the BC Men’s champions, were training at the Langley Curling Centre on Saturday, Feb. 11 to prepare for the Brier. Left to right: Jacques Gauthier skip, Sterling Middleton third, Robyn Parkes club manager, Jason Ginter second, Alex Horvath lead. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Team Grandy chose the Langley Curling Centre to train for the upcoming Scotties because the rink has new stones and a reputation for good ice. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Team BC skip Clancy Grandy said the provincial champions chose the Langley Curling Centre to train for the upcoming Scotties because the rink has a reputation for good ice. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Team Grandy, the B.C. champions, were wrapping up their last day of practice at the Langley Curling Centre (LCC) before the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Curling Championships.

Club manager Robyn Parkes explained the Langley Curling Centre was a good place to prepare for the Canadian championships.

“We have the newest rocks and good ice,” Parkes told the Langley Advance Times.

“It’s sort of the closest they can get to the arena [in Kamloops].”

Skip Clancy Grandy said the Langley rink was recommended to the team by ice technician Mike Merklinger, who will be preparing the ice at the Scotties.

“The conditions are really, really good here [in Langley], very similar to what we’ll be seeing at the Scotties, so it’s good preparation for us,” Grandy commented.

“It’s been a really good training camp,” Grandy added.

“Everybody’s feeling kind of ready to go and ready to hit the ice rolling.”

Coaches Katie Witt and Niklas Edin were at the Langley Curling Centre for a training session with Team Grandy on Tuesday Feb. 14, the last before the team headed to the Scotties. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Team Gauthier, the B.C. men’s champions, were also training on the Langley club’s ice earlier in the week, as they prepared for the Brier.

Parkes credited Langley club icemaker, Nick Meister, a champion curler who was a member of Team Pierce, which finished second at the 2023 BC Men’s championship won by Team Gauthier in January.

Meister prepared the ice for both Team Grandy and Team Gauthier, Parkes said.

“Hew has been handling the ice for them, and very happy to do it,” Parkes remarked.

Team Grandy, the Vancouver Curling Club rink skipped by Clancy Grandy – with third Kayla MacMillan, second Lindsay Dubue and lead Sarah Loken – will represent BC at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Curling Championships in Kamloops Feb. 17-26.

Team Gauthier will represent B.C. at the Brier, on March 3-12 at the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario.

In March, LCC will host the 2023 Connect Hearing BC Senior Curling Championships.

About 125 participants, including teams from the Kootenays, Okanagan, Cariboo, Vancouver Island, and Lower Mainland will attend the six-day event, running March 21-26, along with families, officials, and volunteers.

