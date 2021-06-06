VIDEO: International hockey gold for Vancouver Giants coach

Vancouver Giants Head Coach Michael Dyck can add another international medal to his collection.

On Sunday, June 6, Team Canada earned a gold medal at the IIHF World Hockey Championships following a 3-2 overtime victory against Finland. The tournament took place in Riga, Latvia and began on May 21st.

When his appointment as assistant coach was announced in May, Dyck called it an “incredible honour,” adding “I’m looking forward to helping coach some of the very best players in Canada as we look to bring a gold medal home from Latvia.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Giants win silver with Team Canada at world juniors

Dyck most recently won a silver medal as an assistant coach with Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

He has served as head coach of the Langley-based Giants since 2018.

In three seasons behind the bench of the Vancouver Giants, he has led the team to an overall regular season record of 92-49-11. For his entire WHL coaching career, Michael Dyck is 224-169-27 as a head coach.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck named to Team Canada

Canada began the tournament with three straight losses before finishing 3-3-1 in the preliminary round. Were it not for a 2-1 regulation victory for Germany over Latvia on June 1st, Canada would not have advanced to the quarterfinals.

From there, Canada caught fire, earning a 2-1 overtime victory over Russia in the quarterfinals on June 3rd, and then a 4-2 victory over the United States yesterday in the semi-finals, before clinching their gold medal today.

Today’s gold medal marks the 27th in Canada’s history at the IIHF World Hockey Championship tournament.