Jackson at the finish line in New West. Mario Bartel photo

VIDEO: Jackson wins back-to-back bike races

Former TWU track star wins Delta and New West races

Trinity Western University alum Alison Jackson earned back-to-back victories at BC Superweek, finishing first in both the New Westminster Grand Prix and the Tour de Delta Road Race.

After winning the road race in Delta on Sunday, the former Spartan track and field star, who races for Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, duplicated her performance in New Westminster, winning the Grand Prix.

Despite the diminished field in New West, 30-year-old Jackson thought the race would break out on its own. “We thought there would be a sprint from the group, but my teammate Sharlotte Lucas was doing a great job covering some things and I was feeling really strong,” the former Trinity Western University triathlete and cross-country runner described. “Since it was raining, I didn’t trust that the last corner would be too safe, it was a bit risky.”

On the last lap, Jackson attacked on the back half of the course up the Carnarvon Street hill, going from the bottom to the top of the hill and past the field to speed into the last stretch to the finish line. “I felt good on the climb, so I just went all in and then looked behind me on the final straight and it was clear. I did that for the crowd – it’s fun to kind of gamble like that and I think the crowd appreciated it.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: TWU’s Jackson takes Tour de Delta bicycle race

The victory in the Tour de Delta Road Race, which had UCI points up for grabs, was Jackson’s first of the season. With her win two days later, Jackson put a tidy bow on an impressive four-race showing in the Lower Mainland, as she also finished second in the North Delta Criterium Friday and fourth in the Ladner Criterium Saturday.

Jackson is currently the second-ranked women’s road cyclist in Canada and is ranked 38th overall in the UCI World Rankings.

With sponsorship obligations elsewhere, Jackson won’t compete in the rest of BC Superweek.

As a Spartan, Jackson, who graduated from TWU in 2014, was a two-time Canada West gold medallist in the 3000m (2013 and 2014) and a Canada West gold medallist in cross country (2013). She also earned Canada West silver medals in the 1500m (2013) and in cross country (2014).

