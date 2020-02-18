VIDEO: Karen Magnussen is happy her Canadian win has finally been equalled

Legendary figure skater, now a Langley resident, praises young Burnaby skater

Karen Magnussen has nothing but nice things to say about Emily Bausback, the 17-year-old Grade 12 student from Burnaby who won the Canadian women’s figure skating title in January, becoming the first skater from B.C. to do so since Magnussen.

“She’s a beautiful skater,” Magnussen praised.

She’s been watching Bausback on television, and likes what she sees.

“The way she lands her jumps,” Magnussen enthused. “She nails them. She has a real strength in her neck and back.”

Magnussen doesn’t say it, but Bausback still has a way to go to match her.

In 1973, Magnussen won her fourth Canadian crown in a row, the fifth in six years.

That was the same year Magnussen went on to win the world championships.

It wasn’t until 2018 that a Canadian skater, Kaetlyn Osmond would win another world championship.

READ MORE: Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating world title

Magnussen is still the only singles figure skating world champion to come from B.C. and only the third Canadian woman to win it.

She and her husband Tony own a condominium in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood, where they relocated after an ammonia leak at the North Shore Winter Club in 2011 ended her career as a coach and forced them to downsize.

“We ended up selling our house because I couldn’t teach any more,” she related.

Magnussen said the leak caused breathing and vision problems, impaired her ability to speak, and left her chronically fatigued.

“I just went through hell” she told the Langley Advance Times.

On the wall of her home is a painting her husband commissioned for her, based on a famous photos of Magnussen in mid-spin at a competition.

She also has artwork by skating champion and painter Toller Cranston, but her medals are not there.

They are stored at a bank, because they were actually made of gold, a practice that ended shortly after her victories.

She still loves the sport, and has mixed feelings about how it has evolved.

Her foundation, funded with the money she made from commercials and ice capades appearances, has awarded hundreds of scholarships, more than $500,000 over the years, she estimates

She is glad that up-and-coming young skaters like Bausback can get government support to travel to international competitions, something that was virtually nonexistent when she was competing.

“They have a program, now,” she explained.

“It’s way better because it gives these kids a chance to get their feet wet. They get a lot of chances to compete.”

After winning bronze at the 1971 World Championships in Lyon, France, Magnussen received a federal government grant of $2,000 a year for four years, which was, at the time, the largest amount given to a Canadian athlete.

Magnussen doesn’t miss the challenges of skating in a time when photographers used distracting flashbulbs and people in the audience smoked, creating a tobacco haze that would settle over the back rows of an arena.

The use of songs with a singer’s voice on the soundtrack, as some skaters are doing nowadays, is something she doesn’t agree with.

“I believe that skating should be done to music that has no singing,’ Magnussen said.

“It’s way too distracting. It just doesn’t fit.”

She isn’t a fan of the current approach to judging, concerned that fans find it too complicated.

“Honest to God, people cannot follow [the marking],” Magnussen insists, concerned it may be having an impact on attendance.

“You couldn’t get into a building, even to see a BC event [when I was competing]. Now, you see all the empty seats.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Winterskate draws 900 figure skaters to Langley competition

She would really like to see figure skating competitions at the Langley Events Centre.

“I don’t know why they don’t use it more,” she observed. “It’s a perfect size.”

Meaning the LEC is big enough to hold a substantial crowd, but the audience is close enough for a skater to have that all-important connection with the audience.

Magnussen always preferred venues where she could make eye contact.

“I like to see people,” she related.

“I love that part of it. The electricity that you get, you feed off that.”


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Figure SkatingLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Langley’s 55-plus community urged to compete in BC Games
Next story
Fraser Valley Bandits sign former Olympian

Just Posted

BREAKING: Dogs killed after mobile home in Langley used as animal shelter catches fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known

Early morning crash takes out power to hundreds in south Langley

Expect traffic delays in the area

WEATHER: Langley to see sunny weather before rain makes a comeback

Fog patches are expected to dissipate Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Giants win 10th straight on home ice in Langley

Family Day was about spending time with the fans and dazzling them with a 3-2 victory over Seattle

VIDEO: Planes and hockey games – Family Day around Langley

Museum of Flight held an annual gathering while the Vancouver Giants faced off against Seattle

Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion have blocked the Langford driveway

Victoria, Abbotsford record biggest jumps in rent prices nationwide: report

Toronto and Vancouver had priciest rentals in Canada

VIDEO: Convoy of forest industry supporters on its way to Victoria

Rally at the B.C. legislature begins with participants setting off from Campbell River

Teen snowmobiler found safe after overnight search in Okanagan

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Woman arrested in Cariboo after fuel stolen, police car rammed

Suspect wanted for crimes allegedly committed in Kelowna, Salmon Arm and 100 Mile House

No dramatic shifts expected as B.C. government tables new budget today

Finance Minister Carole James has promised to stay the course when she tables the budget in the legislature

Surrey RCMP recover $80,000 worth of stolen bikes, weapons

Police found the property after executing two search warrants in Newton

AFN national chief calls for calm on Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades

Hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the natural-gas pipeline

Most Read