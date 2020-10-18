Katie Laurie (AUS) and McCaw MVNZ took top honours in the $37,000 CSI2* Volvo Canada 1.45m under the lights at the Harvest Welcome. (Totem Photographics/tbird)

Katie Laurie (AUS) and McCaw MVNZ took top honours in the $37,000 CSI2* Volvo Canada 1.45m under the lights at the Harvest Welcome. (Totem Photographics/tbird)

VIDEO: Katie Laurie makes a perfect ride at Langley’s tbird

Laurie claimed her second international victory in just three days

Katie Laurie (AUS) conquered her competitors and the atmosphere Saturday night, Oct. 17, in Langley at Thunderbird Show Park’s Harvest Welcome, riding McCaw MVNZ to a victory worthy of its primetime slot in the $37,000 Volvo Canada 1.45m.

The Harvest Welcome is the first FEI competition in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic brought global competition to a temporary halt this spring. The event features more than $180,000 in prize money, including a $20,000 U25 division, and is highlighted by the $73,000 ATCO Cup CSI2* Sunday afternoon.

Laurie claimed her second international victory in just three days at the venue after topping Thursday’s opening $37,000 CSI2* Artisan Farms Welcome with Casebrook Lomond. But Saturday’s win looked very different—literally and figuratively. Hosting nighttime competition, the Thunderbird Arena transformed under spotlights, creating an electric atmosphere, with LED screens appearing more like marquee billboards than scoreboards.

With both of her mounts advancing to a 10-horse jump-off, Laurie, after taking an early lead over Peter Holmes’ (CAN) shortened track with Cera Caruso, reclaimed it and ultimately secured her victory with McCaw MVNZ. The pair’s winning time was a dominant 34.03 seconds. Jim Ifko (CAN) finished second with a near-perfect round aboard Un Diamant des Forets (35.00 seconds). Laurie bookended the podium with Cera Caruso with a final time of 36.00 seconds.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A win for Gottschlich at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park Harvest Welcome

“It’s been a very, very good week!” Laurie exclaimed. “My faster horse was my first one [Cera Caruso], and he was awesome. He did a very good round. I was probably a tiny bit cautious on him, and then when I went out on McCaw, he’s a young horse and he’s not done much at this level, so half in my mind I was wondering if I should just play it safe. Then he warmed up so good for the jump-off, I thought we’d give it a go. We jumped the first line and he felt good, so I was like, ‘We’ll roll on!’”

Laurie left nothing to chance in the jump-off, and it was the final line on course that pushed her ahead of Ifko. Turning swiftly back to the penultimate vertical in 10 strides—and meeting the fence at just the right angle—she visibly flapped the reins, putting all her trust in her mount, as she boldly galloped toward the final oxer. Horse and rider executed a leave-out in eight strides and continued their momentum through the timers, putting an exclamation mark on a performance that would earn them a comfortable margin of victory.

“On Cera Caruso, I did nine [strides] to the last [jump]. I asked my husband and [my good friend] Amanda [Taylor] at the gate when I was going in [with McCaw MVNZ], ‘They’ve done eight strides [there], haven’t they?’ They said yes, so I just went out there and said, ‘I’ve got to try!’ I was committed!”

The win marked the first for the 9-year-old Holsteiner gelding in FEI competition; the grey was imported to Canada earlier this year when Laurie and her husband Jackson moved to Calgary in January.

“He is pretty green at this level,” she said. “I walked the course and thought it might be a bit big for him. But he has so much try in him and is so careful, and I think he just loves it. He just gives it a go!

“He’s super competitive,” she added. “Every time he goes up a level, he just tries so hard. I think he has a really big future.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley’s Tiffany Foster rides to another victory at Thunderbird Show Park

RESULTS: $37,000 CSI2* Volvo Canada Night Class 1.45m

Place / Horse / Rider / Nationality / Owner / Faults / Time

1. McCaw MVNZ / Katie Laurie / AUS / Carissa McCall / 0/0 34.03

2. Un Diamant des Forets / Jim Ifko / CAN / Eventyre Farms Ltd 0/35.00

3. Cera Caruso / Katie Laurie / AUS / Carisa McCall / 0/0 36.00

4. Crusador Z / Brian Morton / CAN / Spruce Meadows, Ltd. / 0/0 37.36

5. Cunningham 4 / Christopher Lowe / CAN / Christopher Lowe / 0/38.99

6. Hamilton / Tiffany Foster / CAN / The Hamilton Group / 0/0 39.00

7. EZ Ace / Justin Prather / CAN / Bradon Equestrian Ltd / 0/4 34.96

8. Northern Light / Tiffany Foster / CAN / Artisan Farms, LLC / 0/4 37.03

9. Count Me In / Beth Underhill / CAN / Sandy Lupton / 0/4 37.30

10. Celine LS La Silla / Jim Ifko / CAN / Eventyre Farms, Ltd / 0/4 37.98

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

horseLangleySports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Thunderbird Show Park president Jane Tidball and COO Chris Pack with Volvo Canada’s Kendall Williams and her mother Lee Williams alongside winner Katie Laurie. (Totem Photographics/tbird)

Thunderbird Show Park president Jane Tidball and COO Chris Pack with Volvo Canada’s Kendall Williams and her mother Lee Williams alongside winner Katie Laurie. (Totem Photographics/tbird)

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley’s Miller leads Trinity Western Spartans to 3-0 win over UFV

Just Posted

J&L Beef Ltd. located at 17565 65A Ave. (Google street view)
Fraser Health declares 3 COVID-19 outbreaks in Surrey, Langley

13 staff members at J&L Beef Ltd. test positive for COVID-19

Thunderbird Show Park president Jane Tidball and COO Chris Pack with Volvo Canada’s Kendall Williams and her mother Lee Williams alongside winner Katie Laurie. (Totem Photographics/tbird)
VIDEO: Katie Laurie makes a perfect ride at Langley’s tbird

Laurie claimed her second international victory in just three days

Langley’s Emil Stein was one of 61 B.C. recipients of the Coast Capital Savings Standing Tall education awards that was accompanied by a $2,500 scholarship. (Facebook screengrab)
Grieving Langley student’s resilience pays off

Coast Capital Savings presents $2,500 Standing Tall award to Emil Stein

Poster for Aldergrove’s Wellness Wednesday. (Val Hiebert/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
United Way welcomes Aldergrove to come together for a Wellness Wednesday

Oct. 21 open house will cover resources for food, transportation, and ways to keep healthy

Trevor Bolin is the BC Conservative leader. (B.C. Conservative Party)
Local Conservatives meet party leader in Langley Sunday

The small gathering will see a conversation on several local issues

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

FILE - Nathan Cullen speaks to media in Smithers, B.C., Friday, February 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, Cullen apologize for NDP candidate’s comments about Haida candidate

Nathan Cullen had made insensitive comments about Roy Jones Jr. Cheexial

Over the last sixty years, temperatures have risen faster in Abbotsford than in Vancouver. (Black Press file photo; Chart: Tyler Olsen)
The Fraser Valley’s climate has been warming faster than Vancouver. Why?

Implications for agriculture and humans as data suggests region is warming at a rapid rate

Six Mile Beach outside Nelson is known for its perfect sand, clear water and unique sand spit. But the drowning death of a man in July has residents asking if the dangerous spot has become too popular. Photo: David Grantham/Kootenay Drone Services
Dangerous oasis: The fatal history of a popular Kootenay Lake beach

Six Mile Beach near Nelson is known for its unique sand spit. But locals have feared it for decades

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

In this photo illustration, a provincial election mail-in ballot sealed in an Elections B.C. return envelope is seen before being deposited in a Canada Post mailbox, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The final result of British Columbia’s provincial election won’t be known for at least two weeks because more than 700-thousand mail-in ballots have to be counted by hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

Elections BC spokesman said employees in 87 electoral districts will count mail-in ballots one by one

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam takes part during a press conference during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. As parts of Canada face a new round of COVID-19-related restrictions, Canada’s chief public health officer is urging Canadians to continue making a “collective effort” to tackle the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Chief public health officer calls for continued ‘collective effort’ against COVID-19

Canada continues to climb toward the 200,000 mark for COVID-19 cases

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. Facebook photo.
‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Searchers continue efforts to find 25-year-old Vancouver man in Manning Park

Most Read