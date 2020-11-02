VIDEO: Langley baseball team holds ‘Blazeoween’ practice

Brody Alexandre took the award for best costume at “Blazeoween,” attending as an old-style nun on Oct. 31 for the team’s first annual Halloween-themed event at McLeod Athletic Park (Courtesy Langley Blaze)

Langley Blaze wrote an end to their fall season with a colourful costume practice held on Halloween at McLeod Athletic Park with players dressed up as everything from lumberjacks to Christmas elves.

Player Brody Alexandre took the award for best costume at “Blazeoween,” attending as an old-style nun.

Billed as the team’s first annual Halloween game, it marked the official end of the outdoor season for the British Columbia Premier Baseball League (BCPBL) franchise and their transition to indoor practices, featuring smaller groups of players in masks, explained Doug Mathieson, team general manager and founder.

“We’re back at the barn [the indoor practice facility],” Mathieson commented.

He said the players have been coping well with the challenges of a COVID-19 limited season that has, so far, only permitted team practices.

“I would say the kids have been amazing,” Mathieson told the Langley Advance Times, praising the players for taking coronovirus safety measures seriously and following strict safety guidelines.

He doubts the situation will change any time soon.

“I’m assuming we’re going to to continue as we did in the fall,” Mathieson remarked.

“It’s pretty hard to predict.”

When the pandemic forced widespreadcancellations in March, the Blaze had to call off their annual visit to play against Major League Baseball (MLB) teams at their training camp.

Under Phase Three of Baseball BC’s Return to Play (RTP) guidelines, game play is currently permitted within “cohort groups” defined as participants who “primarily interact with each other within the sport environment over an extended period of time.”

No sanctioned baseball activities may have more than 50 persons in attendance at any one time, a number that includes athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators.

All bleachers and stands are closed.



