The winners. Supplied.

VIDEO: Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion 2002A crowned champions in Oregon

Fastpitch team takes Triple Crown Sports Valley South 16U Tournament in Medford

Fraser Valley Fusion 2002A went undefeated to win the Triple Crown Sports Valley South Tournament in Medford, Oregon on the weekend.

The fastpitch team, which is located in Langley and brings together select softball players from the Fraser Valley and Greater Vancouver regions, played four consecutive games on Saturday and four consecutive games on Sunday.

The tournament featured “A” teams from California Nevada, Oregon a Washington.

Fusion outscored their completion 58 to 24 over the eight games, earning wins against Hillsboro Diamondbacks 7-1, KB Fastpitch 12-4, California Firecrackers 5-3, Sandy Thunder 4-1, Central Oregon Avalanche 6-3, Fire Fastpitch 5-2, NW Bullets 5-4 and NW Vandals 14-6 in the championship game.

Fusion attended with a roster of only ten players including two pitchers.

On Sunday the team played consecutive games with less than 15-minute breaks between them.

The players did not have time to eat lunch and were fueled only by an early morning breakfast and pure adrenaline.

In the final game Sunday, Fusion jumped out to an early lead , scoring on a home run by Jessica Seward and a stolen base by Izzy Nicholson in the first inning.

There was plenty of action on the base paths as Fusion 02A collected 16 hits and NW Vandals 16A had eight.

After NW Vandals scored one run in the top of the fourth, Fusion 02A answered with one of their own when Tayler Chislett singled on a 3-0 count, scoring one run.

Fusion 02A put up six runs in the second inning. Fusion 02A put the pressure on, lead by singles by Brooke De Jonge and Shaneika Hollingworth, doubles by Chislett and Seward, a groundout by Nicholson, and a fielder’s choice by Carlie Lawrence.

Hollingworth was credited with the win for Fusion 02A. She lasted one and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out one and walking zero.

Lindsay Bell started the game for Fusion 02A. She went three and a third innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out two

Fusion 02A hit one home run on the day. Seward put one out in the first inning.

Fusion 02A had 16 hits in the game. Mya Galbraith, Seward, Bell, De Jonge, and Chislett all collected multiple hits for Fusion 02A. Bell, Seward, and Galbraith each collected three hits to lead Fusion 02A.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion captures Gold at invitational

Fraser Valley Fusion Roster

Lindsay Bell – Pitcher/1st Base (#11)

Rachel Brissette – Catcher (#12)

Taylor Chislett (#17)

Brooke de Jonge – Cenrefield (#2)

Mya Galbraith – Catcher/3rd Base (#21)

Shaneika Hollingworth – Pitcher/1st Base (#26)

Carlie Lawrence – Rightfield/2nd Base (#8)

IIzzy Nicholson – Leftfield / Centrefield (#16)

Jessica Seward – 3rd Base / 2nd Base (#4)

Maggie Tomlinson – Shortstop (#1)

Fusion’s next tournament will be in Phoenix, Arizona on Nov. 2 where they will face teams from all over North America.

