VIDEO: Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion captures Gold at invitational

Shaneika Hollingworth of the Fraser Valley Fusion 2002 (U16) fires one in during play at the Langley Fastball Association’s U19 Open Invitational at Noel Booth Park on the weekend. The team took gold Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion 2002 (U16) captured Gold at Langley Fastball Association’s U19 Open Invitational on Sunday at Noel Booth Park, defeating the Parksville Rage U19 team.

After a slow start on Friday, the younger Fusion team put together five consecutive wins to capture Gold in the silver bracket of the 24 team tournament that featured the top U19 teams in British Columbia.

Watch the whole game by clicking here.

Fusion outscored their older opponents by a margin of 54 to 17 during their five game winning streak.

The fastpitch team is located in Langley and brings together select softball players from the Fraser Valley and Greater Vancouver regions.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nicole Sparrow of the Fraser Valley Fusion 2002 (U16) connects at Langley Fastball Association’s U19 Open Invitational at Noel Booth Park. The Langley team took gold. Dan Ferguson Langley Times