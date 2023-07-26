VIDEO: Langley-based team wins U13 provincial fastpitch tournament

Elianna Millar pitched a winning Sunday morning game for the Langley-based 2010 Fusion, as they downed White Rock Renegades, then went on to take gold at the provincial U13A fastpitch tournament, held at Noel Booth Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley advance Times) Teammates cheered on a smiling Jalen Hynds-Bishop, at bat for Langley’s 2010 Fusion Sunday morning at Noel Booth Park in Langley on Saturday, July 23. The team went to take gold in the 13A provincials. (Dan Ferguson/Langley advance Times) A member of the White Rock Renegades warmed up in the outfield at Noel Booth on Sunday morning, July 23, the last day of the U13A provincial fastpitch tournament at Noel Booth Park, hosted by Langley Fastball Association. (Dan Ferguson/Langley advance Times) Top three teams celebrated Sunday, July 23, at the close of the 13A provincial fastpitch tournament hosted by Langley Fastball Association at the Noel Booth Park. (L to R) Gold went to Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion 2010. Silver to Cloverdale Fury 2010 and bronze to White Rock Renegades 2010. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

It was a good weekend for Langley-based 2010 Fusion, who won the U13A provincial rep girls softball championships hosted by Langley Fastball Association (LFA) at Noel Booth Park on Sunday, July 23.

Fusion 10 won by defeating Cloverdale Fury 15-8 in the final, while White Rock Renegades took bronze.

Also having a good weekend, at other tournaments outside Langley, were the Fusion 06 (U17A) and 08 (U15A) who also won gold, and Fusion 04 (U19A), who took silver.

LFA president Jeff Clegg said the 2010 victory on home turf “capped a great weekend for the Fusion program.”

Ten teams from across the Lower Mainland and Nanaimo, including Fraser Valley Fusion 2010 and Fraser Valley Fusion 2011, took part in the 13A tournament, playing from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23.

More pictures from Sunday can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

LFA is a nonprofit organization that aims to promote a lifelong enjoyment of fastpitch-style softball, while emphasizing positive player, parent and fan experiences.

Serving Langley south of 72nd Ave, since 1956, the LFA currently has more than 400 members, and organizes tournaments throughout the spring season for house teams as well as A and B classification teams, drawing teams from across B.C. and Western Canada

More information about the LFA can be found online at langleyfastball.ca.

