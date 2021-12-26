VIDEO: Langley Christian Lightning’s Lucas Woelders signs with UBC Okanagan

Will play for the Heat

In a May video posted online, Langley Christian School volleyball star Lucas Woelders said he wanted to play for a university in western Canada or the U.S. This month, he achieved that goal, signing with the UBC Okanagan Heat. (Courtesy UBCO)

Back in May, Langley Christian School Lightning player Lucas Woelders posted an introductory video about himself on the GMTM (“Game Time”) social network for athletes, coaches, trainers and staff.

Among other things, the 6’4” Woelders mentioned he has been playing volleyball since grade 5.

Outside of volleyball, Woelders said, he also enjoys playing basketball, skiing and “just being active.”

“My goal is to play volleyball at university in Canada or the United States,” he said.

Woelders can now check that one off his to-do list, following the Dec. 9 announcement by the UBC Okanagan Heat men’s volleyball team that he will join the program for the 2022-23 season.

Heat head coach Brad Hudson made it known Woelders will be a welcomed addition.

“Lucas is a very exciting young wing with tremendous potential and character,” Hudson commented.

“His commitment to a pursuit of personal excellence completely aligns with our program’s ambitions and we look forward to sharing his journey.”

Woelders, a member of 17U and 18U Team BC, has been recognized for his stand-out junior play with all-star selections at the Eastern Fraser Valley Championships, BC Club Provincial Championship, and BC Junior Boys Provincial Championship, the latter on two occasions.

Shortly after his signing with UBCO, Woelders and his LCS Lightning teammates took silver at the AA provincial championships in Victoria.

Woelders said he chose to come to the Heat program “because of the excellent reputation of its coaching staff, the supportive team culture and its outstanding training environment. UBC is also a world-class university with an excellent program that will help me meet my educational goals.”

