VIDEO: Langley Flippers Invitational returns to Al Anderson pool

Swimmers prepare to take their marks at the start of the Langley Flippers Swim Club annual invitational, held July 2-3 at Al Anderson Pool for the first time since 2019. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley Flippers swimmer Lily Jorgensen powered her way through her event at the annual invitational, held July 2-3 at Al Anderson Pool for the first time since 2019. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was the first Langley Flippers Swim Club Invitational since the pandemic, and Al Anderson Pool was packed with competitors.

Amanda Whiddington, Flippers volunteer treasurer, told the Langley Advance Times the two-day event, held July 2-3, was probably one of their “biggest meets on record,” with 367 kids and 11 teams competing, some from as far away as Kamloops.

“This is the first time we’ve had a meet since 2019, so this is huge,” Whiddington commented.

“I think our youngest [competitor] is probably three and we’ve got all the way up to masters.”

For more than 50 years, the non-profit Langley Flippers summer swim club has offered professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities, from novice to provincial-level competitor.

Run by an elected volunteer board of directors, the club is a member of the BC Summer Swimming Association, part of the Fraser Valley region.

