VIDEO: Langley golfer Caleb Davies finishes second as Newlands Golf and Country Club revives West Country Open event with new name

Now called the Modern Meat Open, after the title sponsor, event mixed amateur and pro players

Modern Meat Newlands Open Pro and Amateur winners Riley Lamb and Ethan Posthumus posed with trophies on Sunday, Aug. 8. (Newlands Golf and Country Club/Facebook)

Langley’s Caleb Davies battled opening day rain for a second-place finish among amateur players at the Modern Meat Newlands Open at Newlands Golf and Country Club held Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 8.

Davies finished two over par at 146, sixth overall.

Top amateur was Coquitlam’s Ethan Posthumus, who finished even at 144, after shooting under par on Sunday.

Pro winner was Port Coquitlam’s Riley Lamb, who was six under par, shooting an impressive 138 over two days, leading the professional division.

Peter Scott was the top senior (55-plus) golfer.

The 36-hole stroke-play championship, an official part of the Vancouver Golf Tour (VGT), had room for 200 players – 40 pros and 160 amateurs.

In stroke play, also known as medal play, the total number of strokes is counted over one or more rounds, as opposed to match play, where a player or team earns a point for each hole in which they have bested their opponents.

It represented a return of the event formerly known as the West Country Open, after the hotel of the same name in Langley City.

West Country Hotel is no more, but the event has been revived with a new name provided by a new title sponsor, Modern Meat, a maker of plant-based meat alternatives.

Corey Anderson, director of golf for Newlands golf and country club, estimated the original event ran about 15 years, starting in the 80’s.

“For my family, the Anderson family [owners of Newlands], it was something very near and dear to our hearts and something we wanted to resurrect,” Anderson elaborated.

VGT Commissioner Fraser Mulholland had fond memories of playing in the tournament.

“I remember this event, some 30 years ago as a young amateur, playing in the tournaments, and have very fond memories of playing with some of the professionals,” Mulholland said, “thinking about elevating my game, and trying to be them.”

“It’s a true open,” Mulholland told the Langley Advance Times.

It marked the first time Newlands has hosted a VGT event, and the first time in about 30 years that the course has hosted a “major” competition, Mulholland added.

Among the amateur golfers teeing off Saturday was Milner resident Lee Brandt, who declared that he “bleeds Newlands” after firing his first shot.

“I played here as a junior,” Brandt explained.

Brandt, who is a part-owner of Newlands, was accompanied by his oldest son Joey, who acted as his caddy.

Amateur Lee Brandt and son Joey, his caddy, at the start of the Modern Meat open at Newlands Golf and Country Club in Langley on Saturday, Aug. 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Golf Tour was developed for local professionals and amateurs (handicap of 0-18) to provide an opportunity for a high level of competition in a PGA Tour environment right at home.

