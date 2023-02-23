VIDEO: Langley junior curlers make coach proud

Block A winners inspiring future players with their name on the plaque

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

It was the Langley coach’s Surrey-based curling team that won the bragging rights after their victory at the Optimist Junior Interclub Division 1 playoffs in Block B, on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Team Jones, which consists of four players – two from Langley – now has its name on the plaque, mounted up high on one of the walls at Langley Curling Club, serving as inspiration for future players.

Also in the tournament was team W.W.W. – a Langley-based team, which finished third in the Block B.

The tournament saw eight teams competing, including two international teams from Brazil. The teams were dividied into two blocks – A and B – for the round-robin competition. While the Langley team won Block A, it was Port Moody’s Team Norringhton that won the title in block B.

Tracy Boyd, who has been coaching the Langley team for about a year, was proud of the team’s performance.

“They are doing very well… playing to get their name on the plaque,” said Boyd.

“They are a great team,” she added.

Boyd emphasized that curling is a team sport that requires strategy and expressed her pride in being the coach of the Langley players.

The team’s strategy involved watching the other teams in their practice and analyze their game – but at the same time, focusing on their own strengths.

“I always say… play to your strength,” she commented. “And make sure you’re having fun doing it.”

Boyd said she had a “wonderful” experience at the Optimist Junior Interclub Division playoffs.

“The team had their ups and downs, but at the end they rocked it and made their coach proud.”

In addition to the block competitions, the local curling club had been organizing year-long tournaments.

This season’s winners were also announced the previous week with Braza Girls winning the season by grand aggregate and they were also 2022-2023 Envision Financial Division 1 Banner Champions.

For more information, people can visit optimistjuniorcurling.ca/div-1-schedule/.

.

RELATED: VIDEO: Young curlers compete in Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League (OJICL) wrap-up tournament

READ MORE: VIDEO: Overtime gives local curler and team first of 2 consecutive wins

.

curlingJunior SportsLangleyLocal Sports

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)