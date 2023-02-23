Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley junior curlers make coach proud

Block A winners inspiring future players with their name on the plaque

It was the Langley coach’s Surrey-based curling team that won the bragging rights after their victory at the Optimist Junior Interclub Division 1 playoffs in Block B, on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Team Jones, which consists of four players – two from Langley – now has its name on the plaque, mounted up high on one of the walls at Langley Curling Club, serving as inspiration for future players.

Also in the tournament was team W.W.W. – a Langley-based team, which finished third in the Block B.

The tournament saw eight teams competing, including two international teams from Brazil. The teams were dividied into two blocks – A and B – for the round-robin competition. While the Langley team won Block A, it was Port Moody’s Team Norringhton that won the title in block B.

Tracy Boyd, who has been coaching the Langley team for about a year, was proud of the team’s performance.

“They are doing very well… playing to get their name on the plaque,” said Boyd.

“They are a great team,” she added.

Boyd emphasized that curling is a team sport that requires strategy and expressed her pride in being the coach of the Langley players.

The team’s strategy involved watching the other teams in their practice and analyze their game – but at the same time, focusing on their own strengths.

“I always say… play to your strength,” she commented. “And make sure you’re having fun doing it.”

Boyd said she had a “wonderful” experience at the Optimist Junior Interclub Division playoffs.

“The team had their ups and downs, but at the end they rocked it and made their coach proud.”

In addition to the block competitions, the local curling club had been organizing year-long tournaments.

This season’s winners were also announced the previous week with Braza Girls winning the season by grand aggregate and they were also 2022-2023 Envision Financial Division 1 Banner Champions.

For more information, people can visit optimistjuniorcurling.ca/div-1-schedule/.

.

RELATED: VIDEO: Young curlers compete in Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League (OJICL) wrap-up tournament

READ MORE: VIDEO: Overtime gives local curler and team first of 2 consecutive wins

.

curlingJunior SportsLangleyLocal Sports

 

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1 finals took place at George Preston’s Langley Curling Club on Sunday, Feb. 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Gabriela Farias (Skip), Ana Teodoro (Alternate), Leticia Cid (Lead), Isis Abreu (3rd), Melissa Sampaio (2nd), Barb Zbeetnoff (Coach) were the grand aggregate winners at the Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Gabriela Farias (Skip), Ana Teodoro (Alternate), Leticia Cid (Lead), Isis Abreu (3rd), Melissa Sampaio (2nd), Barb Zbeetnoff (Coach) were the grand aggregate winners at the Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Lightning earn regional senior girls basketball championship title

Just Posted

Langley’s junior curlers James Jones (Skip), Daniel Sutherland (3rd), Austun Arnold (2nd), Inara Ozeroff (Lead) won in their block at the Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League - Envision Financial Division 1. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley junior curlers make coach proud

A six-storey building under construction on 221A Street near Langley Memorial Hospital will provide rental housing for seniors. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Seniors rental complex on Langley’s Hospital Hill soon ready to welcome tenants

Langley Events Centre hosts the senior girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on Saturday, Feb. 18 with (above) Langley Christian (2A) and Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Lightning earn regional senior girls basketball championship title

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Sisters’ meal tab picked up by strangers in Langley on day devoted to love